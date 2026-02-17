NFL writer pours fuel on Bradley Chubb speculation around Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need edge-rushing help. Bradley Chubb, a player who crossed paths with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero at a previous stop, just got released by the Miami Dolphins. It's not hard to connect the dots.

Speculation is already rising around Chubb's next potential landing spot. He's dealt with injury problems throughout his career, but managed to put together a full 17-game season in 2025, recording 8.5 sacks. The Dolphins are moving forward with a new era, but the former North Carolina State standout should have plenty of other teams making inquiries.

It would be a shock if the Panthers didn't throw their hat in the ring. Whether it'll be enough remains to be seen, but this is not the same toxic destination of old. This is a young, ambitious roster with room to grow. Making the playoffs as NFC South champions is another strong selling point.

Carolina Panthers immediately came into focus as potential Bradley Chubb landing spot

Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone thought the Panthers would be a perfect fit for Chubb. The writer highlighted the pass-rusher's production under Evero before he was traded as a reason for optimism. He knows the system and can transition smoothly, giving Carolina a healthy boost on the defensive edge that general manager Dan Morgan desperately needs.

"[Bradley] Chubb played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when the two were with the Denver Broncos back in the 2022 season. Although Chubb was traded by the Broncos during that season, it wasn't because Chubb struggled to fit in Evero's defensive scheme. On the contrary, as a matter of fact. Chubb had 5.5 sacks and 8 QB hits in his 8 games with the Broncos that year, and the history with Evero could help him adjust to the defensive scheme quickly." Sayre Bedinger

The Panthers could offer Chubb a prominent role. His familiarity with Evero is a solid foundation from which to build, and the player should be stronger and fitter after a full year without any glaring health issues. Carolina isn't blessed with much spare salary-cap space right now, so maneuvering is needed to make the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft an acceptable financial package.

Chubb will probably take his time, taking in all the interest before deciding on his next stop. Getting the chance to play for a Super Bowl challenger would no doubt be a tempting proposition. Still, the Panthers' upward trajectory and scope for additional growth in the coming years represent another intriguing possibility if Morgan makes an approach.

The Panthers will have other potential acquisitions in mind. But don't be surprised if Chubb is right at the top of their shortlist.