Jeremy Fowler points to the Panthers' free agency path fans have been waiting for

Dan Morgan was a prolific linebacker in his playing days. Now, the Carolina Panthers general manager feels as if his squad is in a good enough position to fortify the defensive second level.

And one respected insider, citing conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine, hinted that those around the league believe the Panthers will be aggressive in free agency to achieve this objective.

Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace manned the starting linebacker spots last season. Both were solid, but they also went through tough stretches. If the Panthers want to take that next step from the playoffs into contention, more is required.

Carolina Panthers expected to be big players in free agency to improve their defense

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said he wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers spent big money on the edge-rushing and linebacking spots when the legal tampering window opened. There isn't much cash available right now, but that will change once releases and extensions are confirmed.

Fowler also thought Devin Lloyd would be an ideal fit if the Jacksonville Jaguars don't work out a new deal in time.

"Don't be surprised if Carolina makes some big moves on defense for the second consecutive year. The Panthers will be looking at edge-rush help and might be open to offering a lucrative contract. They need linebacker and slot corner help, too. Devin Lloyd would be an ideal fit in the middle of the defense."

Lloyd would be an exceptional addition. The Jaguars are working hard to get something worked out, and the projected cost of his contract could be $20 million per year or more if he somehow tests free agency. That would require sacrifices elsewhere from Carolina's perspective, but Morgan is clearly plotting a scenario where he swings for the fences.

Morgan has already claimed that the Panthers are ready to win right now. This is the fourth year of quarterback Bryce Young's rookie deal, and the last where it's relatively cost-effective. Striking now is the right approach, and even if Lloyd is on the more ambitious side, others can step in seamlessly to provide an upgrade.

It's a fascinating time for Panthers fans. There is genuine momentum building around the club for the first time in years. Morgan also knows this squad is not ready for the Super Bowl conversation as currently constructed. But a couple of high-impact signings and a strong draft would get them a lot closer.

This is phase three of Morgan's master plan. Everything has gone well so far, and fans are confident the Panthers' front-office leader can weave even more magic to strengthen their possibilities in 2026 and beyond.

And to get the best, you have to pay.