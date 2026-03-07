Panthers mock draft creates a future Carolina fans would gladly accept

Mock drafts from the NFL Scouting Combine have been flooding in for much of the week as free agency gets closer. The Carolina Panthers could be an aggressive team with big defensive needs, but that won't slow the pre-draft projections from coming through.

These mock drafts at this point in the offseason are predictive, based on each roster's current state before free agency and on the hype around key prospects from the Combine. After the first wave of veteran signings around the league, the picture becomes much clearer, but it's still a guessing game.

In a recent three-round mock draft, the Panthers' selections paint a unique picture of how the draft could unfold for the franchise.

Carolina Panthers add some juice to both sides of the ball in latest mock draft

Cody Williams of FanSided's new three-round NFL mock draft made some interesting picks for Carolina. Starting at No. 19 overall, the mock pick here is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a supreme athlete at the position with great versatility as both a pass-catcher and a blocker. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor, and Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods were still available.

At No. 51 overall, the Panthers picked Tennessee edge defender Joshua Josephs, an explosive rusher with an impressive skill set and a seemingly underrated talent in this year's class. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., Auburn center Connor Lew, and Kansas State center Sam Hecht were also on the board.

In the third round, Carolina picked up decorated Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the No. 83 overall selection, with USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey, Ohio State tight end Max Klare, and Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell III available.

This is rock-solid for the Panthers. In this scenario, they land an impact dynamic playmaker at tight end in Sadiq, giving quarterback Bryce Young a favorable target down the seam and over the middle of the field. Josephs may not be a Day 1 starter, but he fits well into Carolina's rotation at pass rusher, giving them the juice and dynamism to generate more pressure off the edge.

Rodriguez is the popular pick amongst fans in the third round. He likely goes higher than No. 83 overall, with some possibility of a late first-round pick for the best college football linebacker from this past season. He would give the Panthers a second-level presence with good instincts against the run game while displaying terrific athleticism for the position.

Overall, it is a mock draft that very few Panthers fans would complain about. If this were to happen on draft weekend, Carolina is in great shape moving forward.