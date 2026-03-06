Panthers' frustrating carousel spinning again as Dan Morgan faces big decision

The search for new talent on the Carolina Panthers roster begins with free agency. The franchise is well-positioned for success in 2026 after making the playoffs for the first time in eight years this past season, and hopes to continue this trend for years to come.

To do that, general manager Dan Morgan has slightly shifted his offseason approach.

Contract incentives and salary cap adjustments have the Panthers sitting in the middle of the pack in cap space, but just under the line. Moves will be made in the coming hours or days to free up money for free agency, but Morgan wants to be aggressive, especially at linebacker and pass rusher.

Carolina Panthers need to end their pass-rush carousel this offseason

The two biggest needs on the roster offer a wealth of talent in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, the Panthers' pass rush is the one unit that needs the juice and dynamic ability it has lacked since the franchise traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants.

Burns' impact in Carolina has gone greatly unappreciated since his departure. His impact was immense, and the Panthers have struggled to secure a semblance of consistent wins on the edge and to find a dynamic force who could make a game-changing impact.

This offseason, the approach to the room will be one to watch.

Morgan already has Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, his Day 2 choices from the 2025 NFL Draft, on the roster. Patrick Jones II will look to make an impact in his return from back surgery. D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and probably won't be back.

Carolina has a litany of options during free agency, in a sound group overall. Former North Carolina State standout and veteran pass rusher Bradley Chubb will likely be considered, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers' Odafe Oweh and Seattle Seahawks rotational rusher Boye Mafe.

The Panthers could make a bigger splash by signing arguably the top free agent, Trey Hendrickson. However, he is likely out of their price range, and age will play a factor.

Jaelan Phillips would be a terrific signing — possibly cheaper than expected due to his injury history. Another name that has been brought up is Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Joseph Ossai, who fits defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme to a tee.

Like last offseason, when they attempted to sign Milton Williams, the Panthers will likely have to see what constitutes average annual value and whether the price tag is worth the risk. They must find guys who can win consistently on the edge and finish at the quarterback while providing value as run defenders. Nothing else will do.

A potential option in the trade market could be Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard. He had back-to-back 12-plus-sack seasons before injuries plagued him last season. Either way, the Panthers need more, and this is the time to strike.