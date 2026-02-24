Panthers could spark massive offseason shakeup at edge rusher

The art of the pass rusher is exquisite. It is unique to those who do it for a living, finding different ways to bring chaos and hopelessness to the quarterback and opposing teams. Since trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants two years ago, the Carolina Panthers have lost that art.

Entering this offseason, one of the franchise's top priorities is to acquire new starters and fresh talent at outside rush linebacker to build on the significant defensive improvements since the disastrous 2024 season.

The Panthers' approach to the position will be key this offseason. More answers could be found this week after Morgan and head coach Dave Canales speak to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. Their answers may determine how they recruit players at the position in free agency.

Carolina Panthers could attack their edge-rushing hole in free agency if money becomes available

When free agency begins next month, you can be assured the Panthers will be aggressive in finding quality talent to add at the position.

There is no way they can go into 2026 with Patrick Jones II and Nic Scourton as their starters again. An influx of veteran talent and youth through the draft would suffice, but Joe Person of The Athletic listed a few names the Panthers could swing for, such as they did for a defensive tackle in free agency last year.

"After the Panthers made a big offer for defensive tackle Milton Williams last year, it will be interesting to hear what Morgan and Canales say about Trey Hendrickson and Jaelan Phillips, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 on The Athletic’s list of the top 150 free agents. Both are projected to command contracts approaching $100 million. Bradley Chubb is also available after being released in Miami as part of the Dolphins’ cap-clearing moves." Joe Person

There have been rumors in the past about the Panthers' interest in Trey Hendrickson, particularly during the trade speculation that ran rampant across the league. Yet, Carolina's approach in free agency is that players with higher ceilings and youth on their side tend to be the bigger targets, and the All-Pro defensive end could be seen as someone who wants to be on a Super Bowl-contending squad.

Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb make the most sense in terms of the talent the Panthers could approach. The latter was a standout at North Carolina State, and the franchise has a history of leaning into former local talents as signees or draft picks.

In particular, Phillips is an excellent pass rusher who could be a game-changer for this defense.

All of this will depend on how Morgan and cap guru Brandt Tilis create more salary cap space, but that should not be a problem in the coming weeks.

Should Carolina swing and miss on Phillips or Chubb, Odafe Oweh or Boye Mafe would bring a dynamic aspect to the pass rush room. A reunion with K'Lavon Chaisson is not out of the realm of possibility, either.

The reality is that the Panthers will have to be deliberate with their approach. If they have to overpay for a player, that is what they must do, as they did with Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Tershawn Wharton, and Bobby Brown III.