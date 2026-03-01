7 undeniable NFL Combine stars who stormed into the Panthers' draft conversation

The Carolina Panthers' pre-draft process is just heating up following this week's NFL Scouting Combine. Many players improved their stock or confirmed priors based on what was shown in their respective game films.

As Dan Morgan and his staff begin to sift through reports and dive into long draft meetings during the offseason, there are plenty of players who deserve their time in the sun as standout performers from the Combine.

Let's look at seven players who stood out in the biggest way during on-field drills in Indianapolis.

Standouts who should have the Carolina Panthers' attention after 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Malachi Lawrence

Edge Rusher | UCF Knights

With the obvious need on the defensive edge, the Panthers were likely to have a keen eye on the ground during Thursday's workouts. Malachi Lawrence was one of the biggest standouts from this group.

The UCF product ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash with a 1.59-second 10-yard split. Lawrence reached 40 inches on the vertical jump and secured a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds.

Lawrence will be a player who should begin to emerge as a potential target at No. 51 overall in the second round.

Sonny Styles

Linebacker | Ohio State Buckeyes

Panthers fans were hopeful heading into the Combine that Sonny Styles could be a legitimate trade-up target in the first round. The chances of that are slim after he put in one of the best performances by a linebacker in recent memory.

Styles is arguably the best player in the draft and one of the best linebackers to come through the process in recent years. His performance on Thursday likely made him a lock to be a top-15 selection.

Chris Johnson

Cornerback | San Diego State Aztecs

Coming into the Combine, long speed was the biggest question mark for Chris Johnson. However, his 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds quieted those doubts, along with a strong display during positional drills where he showed fluidity and terrific footwork.

Johnson is another player the Panthers could target at No. 51 to be their starting nickel cornerback with the ability to thrive on the perimeter.

Deion Burks

Wide Receiver | Oklahoma Sooners

Deion Burks is an underrated prospect, given that he wasn't a heavily targeted pass-catcher in the Sooners' offense. However, he is a true vertical-plane threat from the slot with great explosiveness in the open field. This could make him a dynamic playmaker for an NFL team.

Burks ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash during Saturday's workouts and showcased sound ball skills and tracking ability during on-field drills, making him a player fans should keep a closer eye on for the remainder of the process.

Kenyon Sadiq

Tight End | Oregon Ducks

We all knew Kenyon Sadiq was an exceptional athlete, but watching him do it is another thing. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end in combine history at 4.39 seconds while vertical jumping 43.5 inches at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds.

Depending on how free agency plays out, Sadiq should remain a sentimental favorite to be taken by the Panthers in the first round.

Dillon Thieneman

Safety | Oregon Ducks

Dillon Thieneman had great tape at Oregon and Purdue, but needed to prove his athletic ability in some manner. He catapulted his draft stock into the first round with an elite Combine performance for the ages. The safety clocked 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump, and 18 reps on the bench press for 225 pounds.

Thieneman is an incredibly versatile safety with great range, ball skills, and run support ability, making him a potential star at the next level and a possibility for the No. 19 overall pick.

Gracen Halton

Defensive Lineman | Oklahoma Sooners

A true 3-technique defensive lineman in a draft class that doesn't feature many, Gracen Halton needed a strong day in Indianapolis to secure a potential top-100 selection in this year's draft.

He ended up showcasing his quality explosiveness and get-off with a 1.70-second 10-yard split, 36.5-inch vertical, and a 4.82 40 at 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds. Halton projects well as an attacking interior lineman with penetration skills, quickness off the line, and pass-rush ability.