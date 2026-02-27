Panthers can kiss dream draft prospect goodbye after historic NFL Combine

General manager Dan Morgan wants to aggressively attack improvements to the linebacker position this offseason. The Carolina Panthers will search across free agency for the right solutions. But considering the talent emerging from the 2026 NFL Draft, this will be another avenue those in power will explore.

However, the Panthers can kiss goodbye to their chances of landing their dream prospect after his stunning performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

All eyes were on the linebackers and defensive linemen during the first way of team drills. There were some highly touted as first-round picks. Others were looking to boost their respective stocks a little further down the pecking order. And there was a lot to like about the crop in Indianapolis.

Carolina Panthers have no chance at Sonny Styles after his sensational NFL Combine showing

None was more impressive than Sonny Styles. The Ohio State prospect was a first-round lock before the Combine. After his testing and exceptional efforts during drills, most draft analysts are now expecting the second-level enforcer to be a top 10 selection, potentially even in the first six or seven.

Styles is built like a linebacker, with the arm length of an edge rusher, and even played safety earlier in his college career. His historic display of athleticism made jaws drop. It made fans, scouts, and media members sit up and take notice. And more importantly, these numbers match the production he put on tape with the Buckeyes.

NFL Combine Drill Mark 40-yard dash 4.46 seconds 10-second split 1.56 seconds Vertical jump 43.5 inches Broad jump 11 foot, 2 inches 3-cone drill 7.09 seconds 20-yard shuttle 4.26 seconds

Sonny Styles with this slow-mo closer: 43.5” VERT🚀 pic.twitter.com/oKj3WnRaLO — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 26, 2026

If the Panthers wanted Styles, they would have had to trade up. Now, it would take a seismic leap for someone to turn the team's defensive fortunes around.

Given how highly Morgan values draft picks, giving up a king's ransom to another team — the Washington Commanders at No. 7, for example — for Styles doesn't seem likely. If he were still around in the 10-14 range, it's a different story. But after such a sensational performance, coupled with his ascending gifts on the field, there is almost no chance he makes it out of the top 10 now.

Although disappointing, this was always the most likely scenario. Morgan can take solace from the fact that several linebackers and edge rushers shone as well. And most of them will be within reach at various stages of the draft.

Of course, if Morgan has a genuine conviction that Styles can add his name to the list of legendary linebackers in Carolina, he could make a bold move. But it doesn't seem likely, certainly not considering how high the prospect could potentially go.