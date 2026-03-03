Jacob Rodriguez puts the Panthers on notice with unmistakable signal

However high you are on Jacob Rodriguez, raise the bar after the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Texas Tech linebacker entered the week overshadowed by the exceptional athleticism of Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. But for those who looked beyond the headliners, Rodriguez’s performance was nothing short of eye-opening.

Linebacker has been a glaring need in Carolina even before Josey Jewell was released before training camp last summer. At his Combine press conference, general manager Dan Morgan finally addressed the position directly.

“In terms of free agency and the draft, I think that's a position that we'll try to attack. We're looking for guys that are leaders, playmakers, and culture fits for us.”

When you hear that description, it’s hard not to think of Rodriguez.

Carolina Panthers have a clear interest in Jacob Rodriguez, and the feeling is mutual

Entering the pre-draft process, Rodriguez carried the label of a decorated college linebacker, productive at Texas Tech, but supposedly lacking the size and athleticism to replicate that success in the NFL. Since then, he has methodically erased every doubt.

It began at the Senior Bowl, where Rodriguez measured in at 6-foot-1 ⅛ and 233 pounds. Bigger than many anticipated. No, he’s not Styles or Fred Warner from a pure measurables standpoint, but he has more than enough size to thrive at the next level. He backed it up on the field, consistently flashing instincts, physicality, and range in practice and in the game.

The Combine was his opportunity to silence the limited athlete narrative once and for all.

At nearly identical measurements to Mobile, Rodriguez showcased explosive traits. He posted a 38.5-inch vertical, seventh best among linebackers, and a 10-foot-1 broad jump, ranking 10th at his position.

Then came the 40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds, good for the ninth-best in the class. More importantly, his 1.60-second 10-yard split demonstrated that he doesn’t just have long speed, but Rodriguez accelerates with purpose.

Still, Rodriguez’s most impressive work came in the drills and agility testing.

He was easily the smoothest mover in on-field drills, displaying quick feet and fluid hips in transition. Often an overlooked detail, Rodriguez also showed some of the best hands in positional drills, reinforcing why he was such a turnover machine with the Red Raiders.

The agility numbers confirmed the eye test. Rodriguez posted the best three-cone time among linebackers at 6.90 seconds, 0.07 faster than the next closest competitor. He also tied for the best 20-yard shuttle at 4.19 seconds. He finished with a 9.23 out of 10 Relative Athletic Score, grading elite in every category except size.

I’m not in the Panthers’ draft room, but it’s easy to imagine there was some buzz in the building after that performance. Rodriguez told me personally that he met with Carolina at the Senior Bowl, and he confirmed a second meeting at the Combine.

“It’s been great. I’d be excited to be in Charlotte. I went for the Nagurski, and I thought it was a beautiful place. I would love to see myself there as well. I think everything they do from top down is great. it’s a great organization that is trending really well.”

There appears to be genuine mutual interest. And after the way Rodriguez dominated the pre-draft process, don’t be surprised if he’s processing blue in April.