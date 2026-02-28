Panthers just saw a new name enter the conversation at linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have to get their 2026 NFL Draft right. And it was no surprise to see influential figures within the organization cast a keen eye on prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.

And for one position of need, a new name has entered the conversation.

Head coach Dave Canales brought the team to new heights last season by leading them to the playoffs, where they were narrowly beaten by the Los Angeles Rams. For this success to be built upon, general manager Dan Morgan must fill voids in the draft, which is cheaper than free agency. Why not start by addressing Carolina's linebacker room?

Jacob Rodriguez won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Nagurski, and Bednarik awards. He was an All-American and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. The Texas Tech prospect kept up his high-caliber play by testing off the charts at the Combine.

Jacob Rodriguez should be firmly on Carolina Panthers' radar after the NFL Scouting Combine

Rodriguez had the best 3-cone time among linebackers at 6.90 seconds and tied Jack Kelly with a 4.19-second short-shuttle. His 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, and 10-foot broad jump gave him a 9.52 Relative Athletic Score out of 10. This would have been higher if not for his 6-foot-1, 231-pound frame, which is arguably the only red flag attached to the prospect.

Scouts have questioned his size and are concerned about his age, as Rodriguez turns 24 in September. However, his production and athleticism cannot be disputed.

The inspirational second-level presence for the Red Raiders recorded 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, six pass deflections, and seven forced fumbles in 2025. Rodriguez's anticipation, ability to get around the football, and his well-rounded skill set make him an enticing option for any NFL team. Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can use Roriguez in a variety of ways.

Rodriguez's draft stock has jumped significantly after the on-field workouts in Indianapolis. That makes it a waiting game for the Panthers if they go in a different direction with the No. 19 overall selection.

He's a Day 2 lock now, and he may even enter the first-round discussion when push comes to shove. Rodriguez could be Carolina's second-round pick as they take an edge with their first-rounder. Filling those two voids would be huge for Evero's defense and could put them in the elite category for 2026.

This isn't the greatest draft for offensive weapons. Securing two outstanding defensive prospects over the opening rounds would be monumental for Carolina's future.

And Rodriguez has Panthers' fan favorite written all over him.