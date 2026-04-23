Panthers' draft strategy just got dangerous after Dan Morgan admission

The Carolina Panthers are aiming to maximize their resources ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan believes he is in a strong position to take the best prospects available and worry about the rest later. And his phone will always be open for business.

Morgan has a little extra time to examine what's going on in front of him. The Panthers pick at No. 19 overall. It's far lower than they've selected throughout David Tepper's ownership so far, reflecting their encouraging progress under the front-office leader and head coach, Dave Canales.

After a strong offseason, highlighted by two statement splashes for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, Morgan has even more flexibility. And make no mistake; he is taking absolutely nothing off the table.

Dan Morgan is ready for anything that comes Carolina Panthers' way during the draft

Carolina's front-office leader has an open mind. Morgan hasn't ruled out moving up or down, depending on who is around and what offers come along. But the Panthers have a plan in place for every scenario that may arise in the pressure cooker.

"Philosophically, we have an open-minded mindset. We're open to anything, whether it's moving back, whether it's moving up, if we feel like a guy can be an impact player for us, I do think all options are on the table.

"It's really no different in terms of the process. We're gonna be ready for any and all scenarios that present themselves. A lot of things can happen unexpectedly, so we've just got to be ready for any and all scenarios."

The Panthers are right to adopt this mindset. Morgan, Canales, and Brandt Tilis will examine the landscape and consider all offers. And when it comes to trade value, having team owner David Tepper — a billionaire hedge fund manager with a reputation as one of the most calculated traders in the profession — is a valuable resource.

Some projections have the Panthers trading back for additional capital. Others believe a move up for a preferred prospect could be an option. Ruling out either would be foolish, especially given how effectively Morgan manipulates the draft board.

In an unpredictable draft, one thing is for certain. Morgan will trust his evaluations. He will trust others in Carolina's draft room. And he will strike with conviction on any move he believes will help the Panthers prosper now and into the future.

The Panthers are right on the cusp of something special. Their trajectory is pointing up for the first time in years, but this isn't the time to revel in newfound accomplishments. It's about pushing forward to take the most difficult stage of all, and fans are confident Morgan will do what's required.

Just what that entails remains a mystery for now. But all will become clearer shortly.