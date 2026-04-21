The time for rumors and speculation is almost over. We are just a few days away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Carolina Panthers could be one dream haul away from entering legitimate contention next season.

That might sound a little far-fetched, but it's not impossible. The Panthers are coming off a season in which they won the NFC South and returned to the playoffs. General manager Dan Morgan's plan is going well, but taking the next step is even more challenging.

Being a dark horse challenger is one thing. Being one of the NFL's top dogs is something else. The Panthers are going from the hunter to the hunted, which is a new experience for most players in the locker room. Head coach Dave Canales is confident, especially after some big splashes in free agency. And a strong draft will only help them along the way.

Morgan is picking further down the draft order than usual at No. 19 overall. Hopefully, this becomes the norm, and even though this is one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory, the Panthers have the right man leading them along the way.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at how things could shake out for the Panthers in our penultimate seven-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft creates fireworks with Dan Morgan's dream haul

Carolina Panthers draft Kenyon Sadiq

Tight End | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

The Carolina Panthers need to add more around quarterback Bryce Young. Dan Morgan did a tremendous job of filling key defensive needs in free agency, giving him the freedom to take the best available prospects. And if Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq made it down to No. 19 overall, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

Carolina hasn't had a prolific pass-catching tight end since Greg Olsen. It's arguably the missing piece of the puzzle, and Sadiq is the best in this class by a considerable margin.

Sadiq is a matchup nightmare. He's versatile, explosive, and a fierce threat after the catch. He's a wide receiver in a tight end's body, but that doesn't mean he isn't a willing blocker. The opportunities would be endless within the Panthers' offensive scheme. However, a situation could arise in which he is taken higher.

If the Panthers zero in on Sadiq, they need a little bit of luck. But it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.