Bengals expert just gave the Panthers a Kenyon Sadiq-sized body blow

The Carolina Panthers are keeping all options on the table at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, it would be surprising if general manager Dan Morgan didn't target a dynamic pass-catching tight end for quarterback Bryce Young to lean on at some stage.

One prospect stands out above the rest.

Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq has all the makings of a 10-year pro with Pro Bowl-caliber upside at the next level. He's a matchup nightmare, capable of being deployed anywhere along the line of scrimmage with equal success. He may be slightly undersized, but he is a willing blocker for good measure.

This would be a difficult proposition to turn down for the Panthers if Sadiq makes it down to No. 19 overall. However, one Cincinnati Bengals expert gave these dreams a gut punch in no uncertain terms.

Carolina Panthers may not get the chance to draft Kenyon Sadiq at No. 19

Matt Fitzgerald of Stripe Hype had Sadiq at No. 3 on his big board, behind Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Both of those options will be gone by the time Cincinnati goes on the clock, giving them freedom to take Sadiq to place alongside the stud wide receiver tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"Kenyon Sadiq would add a whole new dimension to the Bengals' Joe Burrow-led passing attack. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase create myriad matchup problems for Bengals opponents as is. Now imagine a 241-pound tight end/pseudo-slot receiver who runs a sub-4.4 added to the mix alongside Mike Gesicki. Weaponry galore for Joe Schiesty."

The Bengals desperately need defensive help. They brought in some decent pieces in free agency, but they are merely going to paper over the cracks. It won't matter how many weapons Burrow has if Cincinnati cannot stop anybody on the other side of the football, which is something those in power must urgently address.

The temptation to take someone with Sadiq's athletic credentials is obvious. His ceiling could be the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9. There is no telling where his floor is, so it'll be an anxious waiting game for the Panthers if this is their guy.

Morgan is not going to box himself in. If Sadiq is available when Carolina goes on the clock, a discussion will be had. If not, taking a wide receiver, cornerback, safety, or even an offensive lineman could be the play.

The options are endless. Morgan put the Panthers in a strong position through gradual, methodical roster building and a statement-making free agency this year. Sadiq would be nice, but there will be several other viable candidates there for the taking.

It would be a shock to see Sadiq sitting there at No. 19. And deep down, the Panthers probably know that too.