Dan Morgan walks fine line between patience and urgency in Panthers draft call

Head coach Dave Canales doesn't believe the Carolina Panthers should draft for depth purposes at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. There is a lot of merit to that, but general manager Dan Morgan is planning to take a broader approach.

Generally, NFL teams want their first-round picks to contribute right away. The lower down the draft board you go, the less is expected in terms of immediate involvement. The good prospects go first, and the development projects with more questions around them go later.

That's the traditional way. But for Morgan, it's also about examining the ceiling and potential timeline before prospects reach pre-draft projections.

Carolina Panthers weigh instant impact against long-term promise at No. 19 overall

Morgan acknowledged that you want first-round picks to play, as Canales stated at the annual league meeting. At the same time, the former linebacker is also open to being a little more patient if it can make the difference between striking gold and another of his high-end picks flaming out.

"I understand what coach is saying in terms of, obviously you want your first-round pick to be able to come in and contribute immediately. I'm kind of with him on that, you want your first-round pick to play. But there are different scenarios where maybe it takes a guy a little longer to develop, and he may not contribute right away, but with some of the picks at different positions, it may take a little longer for those guys to develop, for sure."

One could point Morgan's comments straight to Xavier Legette. The Panthers traded up to acquire the wide receiver at No. 32 overall in the 2024 draft, despite having just one season of decent college production at South Carolina. Two years in, it's taking a lot longer than expected for the player to find his groove, and he could fall further down the depth chart if another high-end pass-catcher is drafted this year.

Betting on traits is risky. It's a lot more justifiable on Day 2 and Day 3, but less so in the first round. Morgan's had some success in his first two drafts, but his wagers on the athletic upside of Legette and linebacker Trevin Wallace haven't panned out yet.

This is also a critical stage of Carolina's quest to contend.

Morgan believes the Panthers are ready to win right now. His big splashes on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency confirmed the seismic shift. That dictates the need to find a more sure thing at No. 19 than a project that may or may not work out. It'll be hard to find from a mid-round spot, but not impossible by any stretch.

Fans are confident. Morgan and Canales are aligned. And that's always the most important thing above all else.