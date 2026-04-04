Clock is ticking fast on free-falling Panthers draft pick as fan belief plunges

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace has shown meaningful growth early in his NFL career. Yet, fans of the club have seen just enough to be left wanting more — and mostly end up disappointed.

Folks in Carolina have ostensibly been waiting for Wallace to truly break out, but could be losing patience because that vision hasn't materialized. He hasn't quite lived up to the billing of a high third-round pick since the Panthers chose him No. 72 overall in the 2024 draft. His struggles against the run and health (or lack thereof) are legitimate concerns.

There will be plenty of eyes on Wallace heading into his third pro campaign, especially among the Carolina faithful.

Carolina Panthers fans are losing faith in LB Trevin Wallace to live up to draft pedigree

The Panthers put immense faith in Wallace in 2025. They turned to him as their defensive signal-caller after his former teammate and current division rival, Christian Rozeboom, struggled to handle the role, which paid dividends. However, that's when Carolina was operating from a place of weakness; its offseason activity doesn't exude long-term confidence, to say the least.

Wallace's shortcomings were magnified by Carolina making ex-Jacksonville Jaguars star Devin Lloyd one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in football in March. If the money is any indication, the latter figures to instantly snatch the green dot from the former. So, maybe Panthers supporters are onto something.

Shoulder injuries have cut each of Wallace's first two seasons in the league, which is an alarming development. It suggests he might not be able to withstand the rigors of the next level despite a productive three-year collegiate career. The Kentucky product has missed nine games (excluding playoffs) since the Panthers called his name.

It'll be fascinating to see whether the Panthers continue to bring in competition for Wallace. Do the Panthers see him as the complement to Lloyd in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme or more of an ancillary piece? Adding another prospect in April (or not) will be telling.

Across 12 appearances in 2025, Wallace recorded 61 tackles (five for loss), four quarterback hits, four pass deflections and two sacks. He operated as a near-every-down contributor, too, logging an 86 percent defensive snap share rate. His combination of speed and explosiveness was evident, albeit in spurts.