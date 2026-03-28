3 Panthers players who just lost their jobs and don't know it yet

Dan Morgan promised decisive action to build on the Carolina Panthers' positive momentum. Fans were expectant, but few would have envisaged just how impactful the general manager's bold approach to free agency would become.

The Panthers got everyone's attention. They look a lot stronger, ready to move into win-now mode after securing their first NFC South championship in a decade. With seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, all signs are pointing up. But unfortunately for a few on the squad, their roles could drastically change as a result.

With this in mind, here are three Panthers players who could see their duties diminish after a phenomenal offseason on the recruitment front from Morgan.

Carolina Panthers players who just lost their jobs and don't know it yet

Trevin Wallace - LB

Morgan pulled off a significant coup in free agency with the signing of second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd from the Jacksonville Jaguars. This could be the tone-setting presence the Panthers have lacked since Luke Kuechly's retirement, but the acquisition may not be good news for everybody.

Trevin Wallace held the green dot last season after Christian Rozeboom couldn't take on these responsibilities effectively enough. He felt comfortable, but the on-field consistency was sorely lacking. This job will now go to Lloyd, but the 2024 third-round pick out of Kentucky could have much more to worry about.

If the Panthers add someone like Jacob Rodriguez or Anthony Hill Jr. in the draft, Wallace's starting position will be in jeopardy. He'll be anxiously awaiting developments, but it's not looking good.

Jimmy Horn Jr. - WR

The Panthers will likely add to their receiver options at some stage during the 2026 NFL Draft. Morgan hasn't made any jaw-dropping acquisitions in free agency. However, the addition of John Metchie III to the ranks brings significant intrigue.

Of course, Metchie starred at Alabama with quarterback Bryce Young, playing a significant role in his Heisman Trophy success. Things may not have gone according to plan in the pros with mitigating circumstances attached, but it won't take long for this connection to reignite.

If Metchie delivers as expected, it's difficult to envisage a scenario where Jimmy Horn Jr. gets much of a look on the offensive rotation in Year 2 of his professional career.

Patrick Jones II - OLB

The Panthers began legal tampering by making a significant splash. After missing out on defensive lineman Milton Williams last year, Morgan wasn't going to penny pinch this time around, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a blockbuster contract that sent shockwaves through the entire league.

Phillips penned a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. Everyone else instantly moves further down the pecking order, and considering the high hopes Carolina has for Nic Scourton, it could be Patrick Jones II who makes way.

Jones performed well last season, but a back injury ended his campaign ahead of time. Much will depend on how he comes back, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in a rotational role.