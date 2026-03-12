NFL insider reveals how highly Panthers really viewed Jaelan Phillips

General manager Dan Morgan wasn't planning to wait for things to come to him this offseason. The Carolina Panthers believed this was the time to make win-now moves after winning the NFC South, and the front-office leader struck with supreme conviction to get two of the best defensive players on the market.

The Panthers signed second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd, who instantly becomes the club's best second-level presence since Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly. Before then, Morgan made a jaw-dropping splash to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, which sent shockwaves through the league.

And one NFL insider revealed just how highly Carolina viewed Phillips heading into the legal tampering window.

Carolina Panthers viewed Jaelan Phillips as the best free agent in the 2026 class

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Panthers had decided to make their audacious move for Phillips over the weekend. Furthermore, they regarded the pass-rusher asd the best overall player in this free-agent class, doing whatever it took to bring him on board.

"The Panthers lurked as a Jaelan Phillips suitor over the weekend—and get it done on a 4-year, $120 million deal with $80 million in guarantees to pry him from Philly. Carolina viewed Phillips as the best player, regardless of position, available in the entire free agent class."

While Phillips has never had the biggest sack numbers around the league, he's the perfect 3-4 outside linebacker in Ejiro Evero's system. He generates a ton of pressure and can impact the backfield through aggression and versatility. He's also instinctive against the run, making plays on the football consistently when needed.

The Panthers had to pay a premium to acquire him. Phillips' four-year, $120 million contract, with $80 million guaranteed, represents a massive commitment, especially given his injury history over the past few years. But after missing out on defensive lineman Milton Williams last offseason when they didn't want to overpay slightly, Morgan wasn't going to make the same mistake again.

And if Phillips has the impact those in the building expect, nobody will be complaining too much about the money involved.

Phillips and Lloyd will further boost the defense on the up. Morgan wanted more pressure, and he wanted to attack the linebacker position in search of a legitimate tone-setter. He got both in almost one fell swoop, and this also provides some extra freedom at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft for good measure.

It's a risk, of course. But the rewards will be substantial if Phillips lives up to the hype.