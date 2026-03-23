Panthers make aggressive moves in exceptional 7-round mock draft haul

The Carolina Panthers made some big splashes over the early stages of free agency. General manager Dan Morgan promised aggression, and he delivered. More importantly, this also gives the franchise some extra flexibility when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

Morgan recently stated that he believes the Panthers are in a position to take the best prospects available, regardless of need. Looking at the roster as presently constructed, there is freedom. And nothing will be off the table as Carolina aims to go deeper into the postseason next time around.

Speculation is running wild about which prospects will join the Panthers. It's a longer wait than normal at No. 19 overall, and this isn't projected to be the strongest draft at the top end. Even so, Morgan will have targets in mind. He also won't hesitate to move up and down the draft order when the right opportunities present themselves.

Fans are quietly confident that Morgan will do what's required to keep the positive momentum going. While the jury is still out on his 2024 class, things look much more promising for the 2025 crop. If the same happens again, the Panthers will be in a good spot.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at where things stand for the Panthers after free agency in our latest seven-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers break down barriers in 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Carolina Panthers draft Jordyn Tyson

Wide Receiver | Arizona State Sun Devils

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

Taking a wide receiver in the first round in three consecutive years seems almost unfathomable. But if Dan Morgan believes it's the right thing to take the Carolina Panthers forward, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

Tetairoa McMillan is a superstar. Jalen Coker is firmly cemented as the No. 2 option, but there are questions around the rest. Xavier Legette fell out of favor last season, and Jimmy Jorn Jr. also had his struggles. David Moore brings experience, but he's never been a true needle mover.

While there are some injury red flags, especially lately, Jordyn Tyson might be a difficult proposition to turn down at No. 19 if he makes it that far down the pecking order. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was off the board, but the Panthers still managed to get a potentially prolific weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

Everything Tyson does seems effortless. He's a fluid mover with the size and speed to dominate. He's got the wide wingspan and physical profile to win in contested catch situations. He's also a yards after the catch threat in the short to intermediate areas of the field.

If the Panthers are satisfied with his medical assessments, the Arizona State product should be on the shortlist.