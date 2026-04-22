Panthers draft mystery deepens as Peter Schrager predicts daring Dan Morgan twist

General manager Dan Morgan is not averse to making trades during the draft. It was prevalent last year when the Carolina Panthers surged up twice on Day 2 for the edge rushing tandem of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. He won't hesitate to do the same again.

And a respected insider didn't just think Morgan would consider moving up. Moving back is an option, too.

ESPN analyst Peter Schrager has gotten a lot right in recent years. His mock drafts are always highly anticipated, based on conversations with influential figures around the league. This matters, though one also has to wonder just how much smoke-and-mirrors is being sent his way as teams look to gain an advantage.

Peter Schrager has Carolina Panthers moving back and still getting KC Concepcion

In his last of two mock drafts of this cycle, Schrager went down a surprising route for the Panthers. He had Carolina trading out of the No. 19 pick with the Houston Texans, which got them the No. 69 overall selection and the No. 28 pick.

More importantly, the Panthers were still able to get one of the hotly touted names being linked to Carolina throughout the assessment phase. Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion.

"Carolina's trade back would still land the Panthers a do-it-all receiver to complement Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan in an offense on the upswing. [KC] Concepcion went for 919 yards and nine scores last season."

This would be a win-win for the Panthers. Much will depend on what offers come along and which prospects are available when Morgan goes on the clock. But if you can get an extra pick and Concepcion, that could be a shrewd move.

There are concerns about Concepcion's drops, but the ceiling is high if he can eradicate this flaw from his game. The wideout is electrifying with the football in his hands. He projects as a true slot weapon in the pros, but the athleticism is there to go in motion and even operate on the boundary when the situation dictates.

Carolina is on the lookout for another receiver. This would be the third straight year that the Panthers have gone down this route in the first round. Not exactly a typical method of roster building, but Morgan won't care.

This is all about finding the prospects that can make the Panthers better. It's about acquiring the dynamic pieces that can help quarterback Bryce Young take the next step. Concepcion is a local kid with big ambitions. For Morgan and head coach Dave Canales, that matters.

It's going to be a wild ride in the first round. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have a man who knows how to stay calm in the chaos.