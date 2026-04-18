KC Concepcion puts the Panthers on notice with unmistakable signal

Texas A&M prospect KC Concepcion wrote a letter to NFL general managers that started with a line no evaluator could ignore.

“I’m the best receiver in this draft. Period.”

But the boldest part of the letter wasn’t the claim. It was everything he explained before and after it.

The stutter. The bullying. Cooking breakfast for his family. The father was in and out of prison. The responsibility before childhood. The way football became the only place he could just be himself. And buried in all of it was a quiet admission from the Charlotte native at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I think about it, you know, I think about it all the time… I would love to go back home.”

KC Concepction's pre-draft message shouldn't go unnoticed by the Carolina Panthers

He was talking about the Carolina Panthers. And if you read his letter closely, it doesn’t feel like it was written to 32 teams. It feels like it was written to one.

During his one season with the Aggies after transferring from North Carolina State, Concepcion proved he’s a receiver first. He racked up 61 catches for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season. He has 26 catches of more than 15 yards, and eight went for more than 25. He was the SEC leader in receiving touchdowns, winning the Paul Hornung Award while also bringing two punt returns back to the house.

Concepcion is a gliding route runner with intentional steps, body lean, and real vertical separation ability. A player who wins before the ball arrives and becomes electric after it does.

As draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted, he has the talent to become a starting slot or Z at the next level. Not a gadget piece, but a featured one. And the fit with Bryce Young is clear, as Concepcion noted himself.

“Bryce Young, you know, he’s an amazing quarterback.”

Concepcion averaged 7.2 yards after catch per reception, and nearly 79 percent of his catches in 2025 went for a first down or touchdown. Even further, at the Combine, general manager Dan Morgan said the Panthers are “very aware” of Concepcion.

Sure, Concepcion had seven drops in 2025. A 10.3% drop rate. NFL teams have pointed it out. But here’s the part evaluators weigh just as heavily: You’re going to have to live with some of that cause he runs away from everybody.

Explosive plays change games, and Concepcion creates them at a rate most receivers in this class simply don’t. And he’s only 21 years old.

If Carolina is serious about building the offense around its quarterback, this is the kind of receiver you draft before someone else does.