It's looking more and more like Panthers won't land fast-rising rookie

Stocks can rise and fall at the NFL Scouting Combine. This year was no different, and with the Carolina Panthers picking much lower down the pecking order than in previous years, it'll be an anxious wait for some of the higher-end prospects who may or may not be available.

And it's starting to look like one intriguing prospect won't be around by the time general manager Dan Morgan goes on the clock.

The Panthers are prioritizing their edge-rushing unit and linebacking corps this offseason. Morgan isn't satisfied with the options available, and he plans to be aggressive in pursuit of providing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with the tools needed to flourish. However, those in power must also make a concerted effort to add more pieces around quarterback Bryce Young.

Carolina Panthers may not get the chance to draft KC Concepcion even if they wanted to

Carolina is committed to Young for the next two years, and hopefully for much longer. Though Morgan has spent the last two first-round picks on the wide receiver position, he's already said there will be no hesitation to do the same this spring if a well-liked prospect is high on their board.

One of those on the shortlist has bolstered his stock considerably over the last year.

KC Concepcion's one season at Texas A&M after transferring from North Carolina State went according to plan. He's a fluid mover with assured hands and the physique to impact proceedings at all three levels of the field. And he put the exclamation point on his ascending on-field production with an outstanding showcase of his capabilities in Indianapolis.

While Concepcion didn't run the 40-yard dash or do other tests, his work during the gauntlet drill and other pass-catching tasks was precisely what scouts and other front-office personnel were looking for. He's such a smooth mover, which is matched by outstanding hand-eye coordination and footwork that translate extremely well to the pros. And now, it's starting to look like the prospect may not be around by the time it's Carolina's turn to pick.

That is not set in stone, but momentum is everything at this time of year. Concepcion has more of that than almost any other wide receiver prospect right now. And when you're ascending at the right time, that typically means you'll get drafted higher than most anticipate.

There is no Tetairoa McMillan in this draft. But there are several wideouts who could hit the ground running in the right fit. Concepcion is among them, but whether the Panthers can afford to spend yet another first-round pick on the receiver spot is another matter.

Of course, there's a long way to go and a lot to get through before the draft. But if Concepcion keeps shining during his assessment phase, he could possibly be a top-15 selection when push comes to shove.