Panthers pass on flash and Monroe Freeling pick might be exactly right

For the Carolina Panthers, the board fell perfectly at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The team went into the pick with numerous options available, including a handful of offensive tackle prospects, wide receivers, and a top safety. They couldn't have written a better script if they tried. This is exactly what general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales had hoped when the selections began to roll in.

However, the pick went against the consensus as the Panthers took Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. It had mixed reactions, but in the end, this is the right call for Carolina and Bryce Young.

Monroe Freeling wasn't the sexy pick for Carolina Panthers, but he was the right one

After the Panthers signed Rasheed Walker in free agency, there was an assumption that offensive tackle wasn't a priority anymore. Therefore, the focus could shift to surrounding Young with talent at positions like tight end and wide receiver, or to adding playmakers to the secondary.

Walker's one-year deal signaled the opposite. The team knew they were one injury away from Stone Forsythe playing at left tackle. That's a situation you don't want to be in if you are Canales or Young sitting in the pocket.

Some tend to forget the impact the protection has on an offense's functionality and cohesion. Without rhythm or stability from week to week, the offense will struggle to maintain down-to-down consistency. Freeling helps with this immensely while providing a potential long-term answer at left tackle.

Freeling isn't perfect, especially as a run blocker. He needs patience with his power and play strength profile as he continues to fill out his frame. Even so, being 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with near-35-inch arms and plus-athleticism at the position is hard to ignore, nor is the pass protection ability that can aid him early in his career.

The selection of the former Bulldogs' standout not only tells a story of the hopeful future on the blindside, but it also spells concern toward the long-term health of Ikem Ekwonu, who ruptured his patellar tendon during the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Very little has been spoken on the true recovery timeline for Ekwonu, but the No. 6 overall selection in 2022 may have played his final down with the Panthers. Freeling isn't just a depth pick at No. 19 like some believe: this is a player who may start as early as Week 1.

It's fair to be frustrated with the team not taking advantage of a top safety and wide receiver prospect on the board. Yet, if the Panthers wanted an offensive tackle, at what point in the draft would they be able to snag a potential developmental prospect in Day 2 with a ceiling that comes close to what Freeling provides?

Drafting a tackle now, while not sexy, is the correct move.

The draft isn't over, and the best value of this class is yet to come. Carolina should be able to find a playmaker on both sides of the ball while adding another center at some point. They wouldn't have been able to find someone with Freeling's ceiling.

A new pass protector is in place for Young, and it could come as a massive advantage if the signal-caller can secure a long-term extension after the season. Freeling will have his struggles early on, but the potential is through the roof.