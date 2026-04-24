Daniel Jeremiah just made Dan Morgan look like a genius after Panthers draft heist

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is one of the shrewdest draft minds in the business. His opinion carries a ton of weight, and he had nothing but good things to say about the Carolina Panthers' eventual direction at No. 19 overall.

General manager Dan Morgan had everything in front of him. He did not have to go chasing. The Panthers set themselves up with a bold free agency that saw edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd come into the fold. That will be a massive help, but hitting on his first-round pick was crucial.

In the end, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was the call. Perhaps a little surprising, but Morgan doesn't act on impulse. There is genuine conviction behind everything he does, and fans have complete faith in his capabilities.

Daniel Jeremiah believes Carolina Panthers are onto a good thing with Monroe Freeling

Jeremiah does, too. He made Morgan look like a genius by taking Freeling, a high-ceiling difference-maker whom the analyst believes can have a serious impact on the blocking concepts offensive coordinator Brad Idzik plans to run.

"They wanted to get a tackle. Someone who is huge. Can play either side. Hasn't played a ton of football, but he's got some of the best balance and athleticism in this class, which is what happens when your mom is a yoga instructor. I need to see more strength in his core, but that's something he can work on. His best football is ahead of him. He got better throughout the year. Developmental tackle, but he's got it all ahead of him."

The Panthers ticked off another need. Freeling is feisty, ready for the big moments, and knows where to be at all times, coming off the snap. There are some minor technical refinements to address, but these should be easy fixes once he gets into the organization and begins to hone his outstanding physical tools under Carolina's coaching staff.

Morgan wanted to take the best prospect available and worry about the rest later. Freeling's ascension with the Georgia Bulldogs throughout the 2025 season made him arguably the best option at this stage of the process. He'll still have to go out and prove it, but this will be an outstanding place to learn and grow.

The Panthers have assembled a young, ascending roster. They are a tight-knit group, all pulling in the same direction toward a common goal. Considering where Freeling is coming from, that matters. And he should be able to slot in seamlessly to his new surroundings.

Freeling wasn't everyone's favorite, but he was Morgan's at the time. Jeremiah thinks this could be a tremendous addition to the Panthers if the right development arrives, and with good reason. Hopefully, the ceiling is reached, because Carolina's offensive line is going to get a whole lot better if it does.

Time will tell, but Freeling brings significant intrigue. And it may become something more sooner rather than later.