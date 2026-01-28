Dan Morgan just offered an injury update Panthers fans desperately needed

Just when it looked like things would go relatively smoothly for the Carolina Panthers this offseason, a massive wrench was thrown into their plans. That, of course, was the devastating injury to starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

All signs were pointing to the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft getting a lucrative long-term deal ahead of time this offseason. Ekwonu ascended over the last two years after complacency set in over his second professional campaign. General manager Dan Morgan outlined his desire to work something out in the coming months, but that all changed when the blindside mauler suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during Carolina's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ekwonu now faces a lengthy rehabilitation process. He could miss most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign, and any talk of a contract extension is on hold for now. It's a bitter blow, but Morgan remains hopeful he can get back into the mix sooner than expected.

Dan Morgan gives encouraging Ikem Ekwonu injury update before grueling rehabilitation

During a conversation with Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Morgan revealed that Ekwonu's surgery to repair the damage was successful. He also pointed to the lineman's exceptional work ethic as a reason for encouragement during what will be a grueling route back to health.

"I think the surgery went really well. I know he’s going to work his butt off. Timeline-wise, I think we’re still gathering that info and figuring that side of it out. But I’m sure he’s going to attack the rehab, and hopefully, he’s back sooner than later." Dan Morgan via Charlotte Observer

The Panthers have to make short-term contingencies. Finding a productive edge protector to take Ekwonu's place in 2026 is crucial. Maybe going down the draft would be beneficial, especially with these new injury worries and the fact that right tackle Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger.

That won't detract from their faith in Ekwonu. It just means that Morgan is rightfully looking to cover his bases, because this is not the sort of injury that players typically overcome easily.

None of this should be Ekwonu's concern right now. His primary objective will be to rest up before rehabilitation begins. This process will gradually ramp up in the months ahead, and the player and the Panthers will be praying for no setbacks.

The North Carolina State product has fought through adversity before and come out smiling on the other side. Ekwonu must do the same again.

Morgan revealed that the first phase of his recovery process went according to plan. But make no mistake; the hard work is just getting started.