Panthers now have 104 million reasons to make sure Ikem Ekwonu goes nowhere

Even though the Carolina Panthers have an extra target to aim for after securing their first playoff berth since 2017, general manager Dan Morgan should also be focusing attention on his offseason plans. And if he can achieve similar success, this team might be among the dark horse Super Bowl hopefuls next time around.

That's a lofty goal, but the Panthers are making encouraging strides. They may have limped their way into the postseason with help from elsewhere, but getting to the knockout rounds is all that matters. Nobody will remember how they got there, and this experience will only serve the team well.

Several vital decisions await Morgan this offseason. One of those is deciding whether ot not to extend left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ahead of time. And the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft got a contract measuring stick thanks to an inevitable development elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers are on the clock with Ikem Ekwonu after Charles Cross' extension

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have signed Charles Cross to a four-year, $104.4 million contract extension, worth $26.1 million per season. He will get $40.1 million in the first year of the agreement, which is a just reward for his exceptional blindside production since joining the NFC West club.

Cross was taken No. 9 overall in 2022, three spots after Ekwonu. The Mississippi State product has been far more consistent, but this contract provides Carolina's edge protector with a measuring stick to aim for if negotiations ramp up during the offseason.

This is the ballpark that Ekwonu's representatives will be seeking. Productive left tackles are hard to find, and even though the former North Carolina State standout still has some flaws, he is developing encouragingly enough.

Morgan previously revealed that the Panthers would like to extend Ekwonu at some point during the offseason. They picked up his fifth-year option, but the price will only go up if they wait. Carolina has tied down the likes of Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, and Jaycee Horn ahead of their contract expirations. The offensive tackle could be in contention for the same distinction if the money works for all parties.

The Panthers may not want to give Ekwonu the sort of money Cross received from the Seahawks, which is the largest non-quarterback contract in the franchise's history. However, somewhere north of $20 million per season seems like a foregone conclusion right now.

Ekwonu could be forgiven for smiling when Cross' extension became public knowledge. After all, he's next in line.