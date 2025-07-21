Panthers insider sets steep Ikem Ekwonu extension price despite rocky NFL ride

Dan Morgan has made a concerted effort to get players tied down who were drafted by the Carolina Panthers and proved their worth as franchise cornerstones. One team insider believes Ikem Ekwonu is next on the list.

However, the price tag speculated by Joe Person from The Athletic should be enough for Morgan to adopt a wait-and-see scenario with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ekwonu bounced back impressively last season. Concerns about his work ethic and overall commitment came to the fore after the left tackle admitted that he got complacent. The blindside enforcer showed signs of progress in 2024, although his pass protection technique and discipline need refinement before he can enter the top-tier league-wide.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Ikem Ekwonu could get more than $21 million per year on his next deal

Triggering Ekwonu's fifth-year option was a no-brainer for the Panthers this offseason. Even so, Person thinks a longer-term commitment could arrive before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also thought that somewhere in the range of $21 million per year is a logical starting point in negotiations.

"The two sides failed to get a deal done during the offseason, but [Dan] Morgan has expressed a desire to keep the Charlotte native in process blue for the long term. The Panthers picked up [Ikem] Ekwonu’s fifth-year option (worth $17.6 million) for 2026. An extension with an average annual value of $21 million would put the former N.C. State mauler among the top seven, highest-paid players at his position. That seems like a logical starting point." Joe Person, The Athletic

Laremy Tunsil is earning $21.35 million this season with the Washington Commanders. Jordan Mailata is making $22 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett Bolles is set to earn $20.5 million with the Denver Broncos. Ekwonu is nowhere near this level just yet, so giving him a similar or larger financial outlay represents a massive risk.

If Ekwonu builds on his newly acquired momentum, which would stack one good year on top of the other, it's a different story. But for now, the Panthers would be wise to err on the side of caution with an extension.

Time is on their side. Ekwonu is under contract until 2027, so waiting seems smart. Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn both got extended with one year remaining on their deals. Chuba Hubbard got a long-term commitment during the season. Again, the offensive tackle hasn't come close to matching their accomplishments.

Ekwonu is a good player. He could be a great one. That doesn't mean the Panthers should give him what could end up being $25 million per season on an early extension based on his overall performance levels since entering the league.

