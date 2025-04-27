Ikem Ekwonu must avoid fatal sophomore flaw after no-brainer Panthers decision

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in resolving one remaining offseason issue once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. This centered on the future of starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

And it was a no-brainer.

Dan Morgan confirmed that the Panthers were picking up Ekwonu's fifth-year option. The former first-round pick displayed notable improvements last season after a down year in 2023. He acknowledged that complacency had crept into his approach after flashing as a rookie. It turned out to be the harsh learning curve he desperately needed.

The Panthers' offensive line was an area of strength during the previous campaign. Morgan retained all the major contributors on the protection this offseason. Adding another year onto Ekwonu's deal maintains continuity and provides those in power with an extra sense of freedom regarding his long-term status.

Carolina Panthers must see improvement from Ikem Ekwonu despite triggering fifth-year option

Ekwonu has some extra financial security and a big pay increase coming his way in 2026. Dave Canales believes last season's resurgence could be the start of great things for the North Carolina State graduate, but keeping his foot on the gas is crucial.

"I think Ickey showed us he's a dominant run blocker. I think he showed us that he was very reliable in the past in pass protection. I think he'd be the first to tell you, cleaning up some hand placement things, some footwork stuff, those are all goals of his. But I think we got our left tackle. I love playing with having Ickey over there and having T-Mo (Taylor Moton) on the right side. I feel pretty good about just playing ball against pretty much anybody." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

There is enough incentive for Ekwonu. He only has to look at the situations involving defensive lineman Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn to see that.

Both players had their fifth-year options triggered. Both players made the Pro Bowl the following season. Both were rewarded handsomely with lucrative contract extensions ahead of time.

That's the next objective for Ekwonu. Making the Pro Bowl might be a stretch. But if he proves his worth as a franchise cornerstone, Morgan will pay him. There is no doubt about that whatsoever.

What comes next is down to Ekwonu. Getting his fifth-year option activated was just reward for his improvements in 2024. To get a bumper contract that could be anywhere from $15-20 million per season, he needs to reach a completely different stratosphere.

Ekwonu's penalties need to come down. His pass protection is progressing, but some extra technical polish would be wise. That's not the case on running plays, where his dominance is renowned and feared in equal measure.

Becoming complacent again just because he got another year is not an option. Ekwonu will (or should) know that better than anybody.

