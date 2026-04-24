Monroe Freeling pick shines burning light on the Panthers' biggest unknown

The Carolina Panthers have one of the most expensive offensive lines anywhere in the league. General manager Dan Morgan had never drafted an offensive lineman since taking charge of the front office. The stars were clearly aligned, and the franchise took action.

In a stunning move, the Panthers selected Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall. He was a fast-riser throughout the pre-draft process, thanks in no small part to his high ceiling and dominant physical traits. Just how much he'll be able to feature right away is anyone's guess, but one couldn't dismiss the possibility of earning prominent reps immediately.

However, it has cast a burning light on Carolina's biggest unknown entering the offseason.

Carolina Panthers picking Monroe Freeling casts more doubt on Ikem Ekwonu

Most thought left tackle Ikem Ekwonu would miss a significant period of time after rupturing his patellar tendon in Carolina's wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was a devastating injury for the blindside mauler, and it came at the worst possible time.

There is a good chance Ekwonu would have been given a lucrative long-term extension by the Panthers this offseason, had this unfortunate issue not arisen. Now, he's facing the project of sitting out his contract year as he gets back into legitimate football shape. And considering the severity of the problem, he may never return to his old sharpness.

The Panthers think a lot of Ekwonu. They took a significant leap of faith by bringing him on board at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's not been all smooth sailing for the tackle, but he's really started to find his groove over the last two campaigns. Now, his future is more uncertain than ever.

And Morgan is not going to wait around.

This whole situation is shrouded in mystery. Months after the incident, the Panthers still refuse to provide any timeline for his recovery. Carolina signed veteran Rasheed Walker as a short-term stopgap. Morgan has now drafted what he believes will be a long-term edge protector with additional refinement. The ceiling is through the roof if everything clicks, but what that means for Ekwonu is anyone's guess.

Taylor Moton is older and also dealing with more nagging injuries than he was earlier in his career. Ekwonu's status is extremely uncertain, and Walker is only on a one-year deal. This alone is proof that Freeling's arrival makes sense, something that could potentially shake up the dynamic considerably.

Things will become clearer in the weeks and months ahead. But the stakes have been raised for Ekwonu in no uncertain terms.