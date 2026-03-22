Panthers fans growing uneasy over Ikem Ekwonu with no clear answers yet

The Carolina Panthers have enjoyed continuity at left tackle for the past four years since drafting offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. That's not the case anymore.

While Ekwonu had his ups and downs in the first couple of seasons, he has been able to become an adequate starter for quarterback Bryce Young's blindside. Unfortunately, in last season's wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, putting his fifth season in jeopardy at a time when he was pushing for a contract extension.

Since then, the Panthers have been quiet about Ekwonu's projected injury timeline. The typical recovery period is 6 to 12 months, depending on the injury's severity and the individual's response to rehabilitation. For offensive tackles, the injury could be a devastating blow to their careers.

Carolina Panthers are right to be concerned about Ikem Ekwonu's injury

Since the injury occurred in January, Panthers fans have grown concerned. How long will Ekwonu actually be out for? When could he return? Will he ever play a snap for the club again? Could this even be the end of his career?

Both general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have said there is no update on Ekwonu's projected recovery, despite earlier indicating his early progress has gone well. Panthers fans have every right to be concerned at this point, and the assumption that he may miss significant time this upcoming season remains evident in the team's free agent signing of Rasheed Walker.

Carolina's big splashes in free agency have opened the door to significant flexibility during the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning they could trade back or sit and take the best prospect available with the No. 19 pick. Offensive tackle should be considered, though not a pressing matter, as other players at the position remain on the market, such as James Hudson, Cam Robinson, or veteran Kelvin Beachum.

Any level of concern about Ekwonu's health is valid, given the greater need to protect Young in the long term. This takes on greater significance if the signal-caller earns an extension.

The greater concern comes around potentially starting Stone Forsythe at some point. He was statistically the NFL's worst starting tackle in 2025, as injuries have always been an issue for Carolina at some point in the regular season. It would not be a surprise if the Panthers were to draft one player at each positional group up front: tackle, guard, and center. The depth is desperately needed.

Look for the Panthers to continue monitoring the free agent market, especially once they get a clearer picture of Ekwonu's timeline leading up to the draft and where their priority may lie during the selection process. Narrowing the draft board in the coming weeks, along with his recovery, will help this decision tremendously.

Remember, we are still over a month away from the draft and two weeks removed from the start of free agency. With the roster currently at 74 players, there is no doubt that Carolina will continue to add to it as they anxiously await Ekwonu's return.

Just when that'll be is the big question.