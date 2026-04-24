7 players the league will regret letting fall into Panthers' range on Day 2 of draft

The first round of this year's NFL Draft is in the books. General manager Dan Moorgan caused a stir by bringing offensive tackle Monroe Freeling to the Carolina Panthers at No. 19 overall. But now, the real fun begins.

Day 2 of the draft is when diamonds can be found. The Panthers were aggressive this time last year, trading up in the second and third rounds for the edge rushing tandem of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. He won't hesitate to do the same again, and there are several intriguing options that slipped through the cracks.

With this in mind, here are seven prospects the Panthers could possibly target on what promises to be a fascinating Day 2 of the process.

NFL Draft prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider on Day 2

Kayden McDonald - DL

The Panthers released A'Shawn Robinson this offseason, which Morgan acknowledged was a business decision. Perhaps there is trust in Bobby Brown III and Cam Jackson to fill the void, but Kayden McDonald's slide into the second round could pique Carolina's interest.

A.J. Haulcy - S

Carolina avoided the temptation to take Dillon Thieneman in the first round. This might indicate a vote of confidence in Lathan Ranson to pair with Tre'von Moehrig, but A.J. Haulcy would give them another tone-setter on the back end with three-level impact throughout his time at LSU.

Avieon Terrell - CB

Had Avieon Terrell's pre-draft process not been hindered by a nagging hamstring injury that he couldn't shake off, the cornerback would have gone in the first round. It would be surprising if he lasted much longer on Day 2, and this would be the perfect complement to Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn.

Jacob Rodriguez - LB

The Panthers did extensive research on Jacob Rodriguez throughout their pre-draft assessments. Some experts thought he might creep into the first round, but his lack of legitimate size became his undoing. If he drops a few more spots, don't be surprised if Carolina trades up to pair him with Devin Lloyd.

Denzel Boston - WR

Morgan avoided the temptation to draft another wide receiver in the first round. He will take one at some stage, and that might be with his second-rounder. Denzel Boston's size, athleticism, and ability in contested catch situations make him an intriguing option, but the Washington Huskies' prospect may not last until No. 51.

Jermod McCoy - CB

As it turned out, the health concerns were enough for Jermod McCoy to slide out of the first round entirely. Not even showcasing his explosiveness and mobility at an individual workout turned the tide. That means someone is going to get a steal in the second round if he stays healthy. Pairing him with Horn and Jackson brings mouthwatering potential.

Sam Hecht - C

Morgan said the Panthers may not be done adding to the offensive line, despite drafting Freeling at No. 19 overall. If there is another, it'll be at the center spot, especially after Cade Mays left for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Sam Hecht is arguably the best option in this class.

Oscar Delp - TE

The Panthers reportedly took a shine to Oscar Delp throughout their pre-draft assessments. After they narrowly missed out on Kenyon Sadiq, who went No. 16 overall to the New York Jets, this is the next-best option. His college production at Georgia wasn't exactly stellar, so any team taking him on would need to be convinced his high ceiling would be reached.