Panthers zeroing in on rising Georgia star who changed everything overnight

The Carolina Panthers have done a nice job of strengthening their roster in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan made the win-now moves he promised, which also provides some extra flexibility during the 2026 NFL Draft for good measure.

Carolina's needs have diminished. Morgan wants to take the best prospects available, regardless of positional importance or roster holes. It's a strategy that's worked well so far, so fans are eagerly anticipating another strong crop of players from the college ranks to cement their status atop the NFC South.

And there is one prospect gaining significant traction at the right time, whom the Panthers are keen to investigate further.

Carolina Panthers reportedly meet with Oscar Delp after blazing Georgia pro day showcase

It's been a long time since the Panthers had legitimate pass-catching production from the tight end position. Ja'Tavion Sanders' projected breakout didn't go as planned. Mitchell Evans has promise, and Tommy Tremble is an exceptional blocker. These options shouldn't preclude Carolina from drafting a long-term option if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Panthers had a strong contingent in attendance for Georgia's pro day. Oscar Delp blew everyone away with a supreme showcase of athletic prowess, including 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot broad jump.

This was boosted by positional work that compared Delp's workout to his former Georgia teammate, Brock Bowers, who came into the league with generational hype and lived up to it as a rookie before getting hurt a lot last season. And it got Carolina's attention.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Panthers are among the teams that have met with Delp. The New England Patriots have also reportedly shown strong interest in the prospect, and others will follow.

Pauline added that Delp is firmly in the conversation for TE2 behind consensus No. 1 prospect Kenyon Sadiq. He won't be a first-round pick, but the chance of him being around when Carolina goes on the clock at No. 83 (third-round) seems to be fading. If Morgan wants him, it'll have to come via his second-rounder.

Any team that spends a high draft selection on Delp will be betting on what he could become rather than on his college production. There is some hard work ahead, but the ceiling is through the roof if everything comes together.

The traits are there for Delp to be special. He might not reach Bowers' level, but very few do. Still, if he gets the right coaching and is allowed to progress gradually in a scheme that suits his strengths, someone could have a real player on their hands.

And if that happens to be the Panthers, fans should be doing cartwheels.