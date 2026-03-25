Panthers quietly circling explosive draft riser after telling clue emerges

The Carolina Panthers have set the table for the 2026 NFL Draft by making some aggressive moves in free agency. This was always general manager Dan Morgan's plan, and not for the first time since taking the job, he was a man of his word.

Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, along with other scouts and front office personnel, are currently attending pro days across the country, finalizing their draft board and arranging visits with specific prospects they are eager to examine in greater detail. And nothing should be off the table.

According to reports, the Panthers are set to welcome LSU safety A.J. Haulcy for a pre-draft meeting. He's projected as a fast-riser up draft boards who could potentially be a high-end Day 2 selection, even though he didn't participate in drills at the Tigers' pro day.

Carolina Panthers and A.J. Haulcy could be the perfect schematic match

While the Panthers are planning to draft for need, acquiring Haulcy would fill one. Carolina is still looking for a productive, explosive safety to put alongside Tre'von Moehrig. Lathan Ransom has promise, but Morgan should be thinking bigger. Nick Scott was brought back on a team-friendly deal, but his inconsistencies could see him move into a more rotational/special teams role in 2026.

Haulcy made his transfer to LSU count last season. He was always seen as an intriguing prospect at Houston and New Mexico, but SEC competition turned things up a notch. He's an exceptional ballhawk who turns opportunities into interceptions. Although he is not the biggest safety, which can prove complicated on occasion, his skill set would complement what Moehrig brings to the table perfectly.

It's also not hard to see why the Panthers might be enamored with Haulcy. His anticipation in zone coverage systems is first-class. Considering this is what defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero runs more often than not, it looks like a tremendous fit if Carolina ignores the size element.

The Panthers will be examining other safeties. Caleb Downs might be out of reach, but Dillon Thieneman should be available for Carolina at No. 19. The same goes for Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, though that is much riskier in the first round.

Genesis Smith, Kamari Ramsey, and Louis Moore are other Day 2 possibilities. Looking a little further down the order, Bud Clark, Jalon Kilgore, Zakee Wheatley, and V.J. Payne may come under the microscope.

It'll be interesting to see what Morgan decides in the end. But it seems like Haulcy will be on the shortlist.