Panthers make another Nick Scott decision fans won't stop arguing about

There haven't been many more polarizing players than Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott over recent years. But evidently, he's more well thought of by the coaching staff and front-office personnel than some sections of the fan base.

The Panthers confirmed that Scott has signed another one-year deal to stay with the club. This received mixed reactions on social media when the news was confirmed, but it was always possible.

Scott re-signed last summer and managed to force his way into the starting spot next to free-agent acquisition Tre'von Moehrig. The defensive back started the season poorly but responded well, becoming a consistent presence on the back end despite his limitations.

Carolina Panthers gave Nick Scott another vote of confidence in free agency

The former Penn State star finished with 111 tackles, a career high by a considerable margin. Scott gave up 67.9 percent of his targets for 645 receiving yards and a 117.0 passer rating when targeted. This is an undoubted weak area of his game, and his 67.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 36th out of 98 qualifying safeties.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Scott's new deal with the Panthers could be worth up to $3.25 million. More importantly, this does not preclude general manager Dan Morgan from adding a long-term option to place alongside Moehrig next season.

Panthers are re-signing returning starting S Nick Scott on a 1-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, per agents Jeremy Appledorf (@J_App10) and Ed Wasielewski (@ed_waz) of EMG Sports.



Scott was 2nd on Panthers last yr w/ career-high 111 tackles and is a leader on Ejiro Evero’s D. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 14, 2026

Scott has the complete trust of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. It's why the veteran got a new deal last year after a torrid first season in Carolina. It's why he got a starting gig when most thought he would be a backup. It's also why he's been given another go-around this offseason.

Some might not like it, but those are the facts in this case.

Morgan has worked hard to improve the defense this offseason. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd were two of the premier free agents in this class, and the Panthers got them both. This was a massive statement of intent, and it also provides Carolina with some extra flexibility when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman has been heavily touted to the Panthers in mock drafts around the media. Others will also be considered, and there is also the potential for Lathan Ransom to increase his influence after some impressive rookie flashes.

Regardless of who comes into the mix, Scott will remain part of the team's plans. He's a popular scapegoat, but Evero and Morgan remain confident in his capabilities.

For Scott, this vote of confidence is all that matters.