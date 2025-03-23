Dan Morgan agrees baffling re-signing with underachieving Panthers veteran

Very few (if any) Carolina Panthers fans thought Nick Scott would get a reprieve from those in power this offseason. That was not an opinion shared by influential figures within the franchise.

Scott came over in 2024 free agency. The veteran safety was coming off a down year with the Cincinnati Bengals, but a reunion with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero brought slight reasons for optimism.

This didn't come with any meaningful production on the defensive rotation. Scott was unable to galvanize his career, looking sluggish in coverage support and becoming a liability against the run. He missed seven tackles and gave up a whopping 131.9 passer rating when targeted. Aside from a few flashes on special teams, his influence was relatively underwhelming.

Carolina Panthers surprisingly re-sign Nick Scott despite lackluster 2024

The consensus suggested Scott would be moved on with little fanfare attached. Instead, the Panthers gave him a one-year extension after he reportedly got interest from elsewhere.

The move was met with bemusement and dismay in equal measure. Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer provided some clarity, highlighting the team's lack of safety depth and the fact Scott is viewed as a special teams ace in the building as potential reasons why Carolina re-signed the player.

"[Nick] Scott had interest elsewhere is my understanding. Last year, he was the personal protector on special teams. Viewed as an ace internally. The Panthers had two safeties on defense, Scott knows the system and will be seen as a core four special teams ace internally. After losing [Feleipe] Franks and [Lonnie] Johnson, Carolina wants to reinforce depth and special teams productivity. This doesn’t preclude re-signing or drafting anyone. Panthers have plenty of deep depth holes to fill, that’s what they are doing here." Mike Kaye via X

A special teams ace might be a stretch based on last season's production, but Morgan, Dave Canales, Tracy Smith, and Evero must have seen something that warrants a second look. This brings the number of safeties under contract to three — undrafted free agent Demani Richardson and free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig are the others. And there will be more before organized team activities commence.

Expect the Panthers to draft another safety at some stage. Perhaps even two considering Morgan has nine selections at his disposal currently. Some intriguing veterans are remaining on the market. Carolina could also re-sign Sam Franklin Jr. — another special teams contributor who cannot be trusted on the defensive rotation.

Scott provides an insurance policy if Morgan cannot get his desired targets. It seems unlikely the former seventh-round pick can be impactful in a starting capacity looking at his career trajectory over the last two seasons. He'll also be 30 years old before the 2025 campaign.

Morgan is doing what he believes is right for the franchise. This is phase two of his long-term plan to get Carolina back among the contenders. Team owner David Tepper is willing to give the project time, but that does not detract from the desperate need to build on some positive momentum accumulated over the second half of 2024.

It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Scott. He must have had some guarantees regarding his role considering others were also looking to acquire him. Just what that'll be is anyone's guess.

