Carolina Panthers 7-round NFL mock draft featuring bombshell in-division trade

Dan Morgan has plenty to contemplate after the NFL Scouting Combine. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes to fill and not much wiggle room financially to acquire free agents. That makes maximizing his draft assets even more important this spring.

Morgan wants to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs from the veteran pool. The Panthers have nine selections at their disposal currently, so there's flexibility regarding Carolina's approach. Needs will alter depending on free agency, with rumors swirling about the organization looking to be aggressive in pursuit of finding immediate difference-makers to help their historically bad defense.

Time will tell on that one, but the Panthers are in a much better position than previous years. They have a functional offense and continuity across the coaching staff and front office. Carolina also has a potential franchise quarterback to build around after Bryce Young's impressive resurgence once installed into the starting lineup.

The table is set for Morgan. If he can make the right acquisitions throughout the recruitment period, the Panthers will be a trendy pick to win the NFC South and reach the postseason. Anything less could see the team languishing in mediocrity for another campaign.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could approach their 2025 NFL Draft selections in our post-combine seven-round mock using the Pro Football Network simulator. We'll start with a trade-down from No. 8 overall.

Carolina Panthers 2025 mock draft after the NFL Scouting Combine

Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 8

Dan Morgan didn't see the benefit of trading up when asked about the possibility. The general manager was far more enthusiastic about trading down to acquire additional picks at some stage.

There is a big gap between No. 8 and when the Carolina Panthers next go on the clock at No. 57 overall. Morgan can rectify this by taking a slight shift down the first-round pecking order if the right opportunity presents itself. In this scenario, a deal is struck with the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Trades between division adversaries are rare, but they are becoming more frequent. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have done deals with each other in recent years. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles made two trades together last offseason. It's a calculated risk, but Morgan shouldn't completely dismiss the possibility.

The Falcons give up No. 15, No. 46, and No. 221 in this year's draft, together with a second-rounder in 2026 to further sweeten the pot. That would be difficult to turn down regardless of where it comes from.