Panthers could rethink top target after latest Avieon Terrell injury scare

The Carolina Panthers have never drafted a prospect from Clemson throughout franchise history. That seems strange given the close proximity between the two, but arguably the best chance this year has a date with destiny that won't be going unnoticed.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell was unable to work out at Clemson's pro day due to a slight injury concern that impacted his ability to perform up to maximum levels. It was nothing to overly complicate his process, and the prospect was right to err on the side of caution. Now, he's fully ready, and almost every NFL team was keeping a close eye on the next step.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Terrell held a private pro day at Clemson this morning (Monday, March 30). The projected first-round pick drew significant interest, with 29 teams sending representatives to check on his progress as part of their ongoing evaluations.

New Avieon Terrell blow could impact Carolina Panthers' draft plans at No. 19

Unfortunately, there was a major complication. Schefter also revealed that Terrell aggravated his hamstring injury during the first run of his pro day. The severity was not determined at the time, but it's clear that the prospect may have been a little too eager to impress.

Considering how the Panthers need another cornerback to place alongside the elite tandem of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., it's not surprising to see Terrell being touted among the list of options. He's got the versatility to play outside or in the slot. What general manager Dan Morgan needs to figure out is just how much of an impact he can make immediately.

There is a lot to like. Once LSU prospect Mansoor Delane, the consensus best cornerback in this class, comes off the board, Terrell might be the best of the remaining bunch. He's a fluid mover who mirrors receivers extremely well and thrives in zone coverage, making him a tremendous scheme for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's system.

If that wasn't enough, the defensive back is also a willing contributor on running plays, demonstrating aggression and sound tackling technique to make his presence felt. Terrell might not be Carolina's guy, but he's going to make any team better.

This injury flaring up again is concerning. Hamstring problems have a history of repeating themselves. That is something teams, including the Panthers, will take into account before the big night.

The Panthers could go in any direction with their first-round pick. Another aggressive offseason from Morgan gives him the freedom to take the prospect highest on his board over the seven rounds, regardless of need. This is a luxury very few are afforded, a testament to his roster construction and to Carolina becoming a more attractive destination for free agents after winning the NFC South.

Terrell cannot do much more now. He'll have individual visits with interested parties, and there will be several of them. Whether the Panthers get involved is undetermined, but the benefits could be substantial.

And if he's the top prospect on Carolina's board at No. 19, the Clemson curse will be broken.