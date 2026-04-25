Tennessee expert gives telling verdict on Panthers' Chris Brazzell pick

The Carolina Panthers were always going to add more firepower around quarterback Bryce Young at some stage during the 2026 NFL Draft. That arrived in the third round when Chris Brazzell II slipped through the cracks and into their laps at No. 83 overall.

And one Tennessee expert provided a window into what fans can expect from one of the most athletic pass-catchers in this class.

Brazzell is tall, lean, and incredibly quick. He was projected by most analysts to go in the second round, but the run on other positions caused him to slide slightly. The Panthers bided their time, and general manager Dan Morgan's patience was rewarded.

Chris Brazzell II can bring a different dynamic to Carolina Panthers' passing attack

Conner Linsner of All For Tennessee highlighted the skills Brazzell is bringing to Carolina. While the expert acknowledged that the Panthers won't be getting many yards after the catch, his wide catch radius and downfield prowess may offer the Panthers something they don't currently have in their receiver room.

"Chris Brazzell II transferred from Tulane after his sophomore year and went on to break out in his senior season, becoming Tennessee’s primary deep threat in 2025. He has a massive catch radius and makes many big plays downfield. He won't be a YAC guy at the next level, but he makes enough deep catches to make up for it."

Things bring a nice balance to the passing attack. Tetairoa McMillan is a route technician who makes magic happen everywhere. Jalen Coker has inside-out versatility and dependable hands that quarterback Bryce Young trusts. If Brazzell can become a legitimate deep threat capable of taking the top off defenses, it will add a completely different dynamic.

It also raises competition for places. Xavier Legette could be most affected, but this won't increase Jimmy Horn Jr.'s chances of getting extra playing time either. It's a small price to pay for progress, and Brazzell won't be coming just to make up the numbers.

This also indicates Carolina's desire for more explosive plays.

The lack of them remains an ongoing frustration. With offensive coordinator Brad Idzik taking over play-calling duties from head coach Dave Canales, the arrival of Brazzell could be the spark to improve fortunes in an increasingly important element in the modern-day NFL.

Brazzell can get downfield in a hurry. If Young gets enough time in the pocket to find him, this has all the makings of a potential steal a little further down the pecking order.