Panthers make Bryce Young's dreams come true with Chris Brazzell stunner

The Carolina Panthers navigated their first two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft successfully, and things got even better for general manager Dan Morgan at No. 83 overall.

Morgan focused on the trenches with his opening picks. Both sides were bolstered by big-bodied, athletic prospects with long-term upside. But for his grand plan to work, attention needed to turn elsewhere in the third round.

Carolina's power brokers recognized this, too. The Panthers selected Chris Brazzell II, taking advantage of some falling prospects who were expected to go much higher. Nothing is guaranteed when we get into this sort of draft range, but the former Tennessee star comes with more upside than most.

Carolina Panthers get Bryce Young anotheer weapon with Chris Brazzell II pick

This brings significant intrigue. The physically imposing comes highly recommended. His production with the Volunteers improved each year. He's a huge presence with a large wingspan, matched by surprising speed for someone his size. There are similarities in frame with Tetairoa McMillan, and though he isn't as gifted, there is a shot to gain significant involvement immediately.

Brazzell is a technician all over the field. He does his best work on the boundary, and he's a big target in the red zone. Nobody should be happier than quarterback Bryce Young about this pick, which could potentially give the Panthers a productive trio alongside McMillan and Jalen Coker.

This was a gift Carolina couldn't afford to pass up. Most experts had Brazzell going in the second round, especially after such outstanding testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He represents exceptional value at No. 83, and this also happens to tick off yet another need from Morgan's perspective.

There are concerns. Brazzell is lean, so adding enough muscle mass to improve his play strength without jeopardizing his downfield threat would be smart. He's also dealt with some drop issues in college, which cannot continue in the pros if he wants to carve out an immediate role on the offensive rotation.

Aside from that, he's got a lot to offer. What that means for anyone not named McMillan and Coker is anyone's guess, but the Panthers needed another wide receiver. Now, they have one, and if Brazzell can make his presence felt over the summer, don't be surprised if he's on the rotation to start the 2026 campaign.