4 supreme standouts from Panthers mandatory minicamp Day 1

The tempo was raised, and urgency got turned up a notch as the Carolina Panthers took to the field for the start of their mandatory minicamp. Only rookie defensive lineman Lee Hunter was absent, which was excused by the team, and there was a lot for fans to take away.

The Panthers are wiping the slate clean. Nobody is reveling in last season's accomplishments, where head coach Dave Canales' squad won the NFC South to make their long-awaited postseason return. Everyone is getting the chance to prove themselves all over again, and several are already taking full advantage.

With this in mind, here are four supreme standouts from a fascinating first day of Carolina's 2026 minicamp.

Supreme standouts from Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp Day 1

David Moore - WR

While all the focus has been on the young pass-catchers at Carolina's disposal, David Moore has been eager to make sure he doesn't get forgotten about. He made this abundantly clear over the first minicamp practice.

Moore and quarterback Bryce Young have a strong connection. There is trust, timing, and chemistry, all of which came across in several impressive grabs throughout the session. Couple this with his special teams prowess and leadership, and the veteran looks more than capable of locking up a roster spot this summer.

Bryce Young slings a high ball to a leaping David Moore over several defenders in 11s. Moore and Young connected in 7s on a similarly impressive grab earlier. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 9, 2026

Corey Thornton - CB

After winning the starting nickel job last season before getting hurt, Corey Thornton is aiming to reclaim his throne. Based on the minicamp reports from those in attendance, the undrafted free agent out of Louisville is well on his way to achieving this objective.

It's harder for defensive backs to stand out at this stage of the offseason, without pads or much physical contact. Even so, Thornton is making plays on the football, and his length causes untold problems for opposing wide receivers.

#Panthers second-team work: CB Corey Thornton locked down WR Chris Brazzell on that last 11s rep … and Jaycee Horn noticed.



Horn has been a Thornton supporter from the beginning. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) June 9, 2026

Chris Brazzell II - WR

There is an enormous amount of intrigue around third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II. The wide receiver's size, length, and quickness offer something different from what the Panthers already have. There is still some work ahead as a route runner, but the Tennessee product couldn't be doing much more to make a good early impression.

Brazzell once again caught the eye on Day 1 of minicamp, coming up with a couple of nice catches while also displaying sound positional awareness. He'll be a player to watch closely at Carolina's training camp this summer.

Another impressive grab by Brazzell; this time dragging the toe on the left sideline #Panthers — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) June 9, 2026

Aaron Hall - DL

Undrafted free agents start from the bottom. They face a real fight to make the team. And for many, sticking around on the practice squad could be considered an achievement.

However, there is a growing sense that Aaron Hall has a real shot at making the 53-man roster.

#Panthers DE Aaron Hall has flashed today, just made another good stop at the LOS in 11 on 11.@CSLonQCN #KeepPounding — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) June 9, 2026

The former Duke defensive lineman has been among the real standouts over Carolina's offseason program so far. Hall continued this trend on the first day of minicamp, flashing his burst and ability to make stops at the line of scrimmage.