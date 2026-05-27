Panthers' rookie long shot is already making teammates take notice

The Carolina Panthers run a developmental staff under head coach Dave Canales. Everyone gets the opportunity to impress. And if they do enough, they will be rewarded accordingly.

That goes for everybody.

Whether they're franchise cornerstones, veterans who've been around the league a long time, draft picks, or undrafted free agents, it doesn't matter. Competition and development have been the biggest catalysts behind Carolina's rise from the NFL's basement and back into the playoffs. Canales is not going to abandon this strategy now.

Carolina Panthers rookie Aaron Hall is already leaving a positive impression

And there is one rookie upstart already making a bigger impact on his new teammates than originally expected.

When Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer asked defensive lineman Cam Jackson about which rookie he has been more impressed by so far, his decision was surprising. He named fellow interior force Aaron Hall, an undrafted free agent who is a dark horse candidate to make the 53-man roster later this summer.

Asked #Panthers DT Cam Jackson about the rookies who have stood out to him so far. He immediately mentioned UDFA DE Aaron Hall.



"I'd say Aaron Hall, for sure. I did not know he was that twitchy."



Asked Jackson to expand on his positive impression of Hall: "Just how he gets off… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 26, 2026

Jackson noted that Hall was a lot more twitchy than he thought. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the former Duke impact has clearly left a positive impression.

That is merely the first step. Hall is starting from the bottom and has to work his way up the depth chart like any UDFA. But looking a little closer, there is an opportunity awaiting him to defy the odds and get his name on the Week 1 squad if the same trend continues.

The Panthers were rocked by Tershawn Wharton's neck injury that required surgery. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to be back at some point during the season. Just when that'll be is anyone's guess right now, and unless general manager Dan Morgan gets aggressive to fill the void, players like Hall and Jackson could be in line for more involvement.

It's not a particularly deep defensive front. Derrick Brown leads the charge. He could be joined by Bobby Brown III and second-round pick Lee Hunter in the trenches. Confidence remains high in Jackson after his rookie flashes, and LaBryan Ray has earned the coaches' trust since joining the club.

All bets are off aside from that. Hall will fancy his chances of making his presence felt enough to go through. Catching the eye early on was the opening objective. Now, it's about doing the same when things ramp up in the months ahead before final cuts are due.

And according to Jackson, Hall will be a player for fans to watch closely.