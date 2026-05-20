Panthers rookie has door blown wide open after Tershawn Wharton injury blow

The Carolina Panthers are looking to build on their NFC South title last year. They'll have their work cut out for them, and it looks like they will need some rookies to make an immediate impact.

However, the update regarding Tershawn Wharton may push defensive lineman Lee Hunter into a pivotal role sooner than expected.

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that Wharton underwent neck surgery and is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He didn't give a timeline for a return, and neck injuries are tricky and can't be rushed.

Tershawn Wharton injury blow gives Carolina Panthers rookie Lee Hunter a golden chance to shine

With Wharton on the sideline for the foreseeable future, it creates a pathway for Hunter to carve out a role for himself from Day 1. Especially after Canales expressed that the second-round pick, among others, will need to put their best foot forward.

"Lee, Cam Jackson, these guys that we brought into our program, are gonna really need to step up for the guys in different roles," Canales stated.

The Panthers traded up to select Hunter at No. 49 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, which indicates how highly he was viewed inside the building. Wharton is listed as a 3-4 defensive end, and even though he didn't play much last season, it still leaves a gaping hole that must be filled.

Hunter is a nose tackle, which could place him alongside Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III. He has the skillset to be disruptive in the run game. And that's always how you can get on the field early and often.

Hunter has light feet with the instincts to clog up rush lanes. His heavy hands give him an edge at the line of scrimmage. That's precisely what they need in an anchor for the defensive trenches.

He does need to be more consistent as a pass rusher, but he still has skills that can make an impact from Day 1. In 52 collegiate games, Hunter had 172 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. In a scenario where Brown and Hunter are in unison, they would give the run game two stalwarts who demand double teams and free up 1-on-1 opportunities for edge rushers going after the quarterback.

Last season, the Panthers ranked 20th in the NFL in run defense, conceding an average of 123.3 yards per game. Not terrible, but there is still room for improvement.

With Wharton on the sideline until further notice, there will be reps up for grabs in minicamp and training camp. Hunter will get the chance to show what he's capable of, and with a strong summer in practice and preseason, there's a good chance the Texas Tech product will have some sort of an impactful role early in the season.

The injury to Wharton only increased those odds.