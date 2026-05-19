Dave Canales’ cautious Tershawn Wharton update says more than fans wanted

The Carolina Panthers' offseason plans took a hit when defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton underwent neck surgery. He's expected to miss a considerable period, and it leaves a gaping hole that must be filled on Ejiro Evero's front.

Wharton missed a lot of time during the previous campaign as well. The Panthers are well-versed in coping without last year's free-agent signing, but it's still a body blow. And though head coach Dave Canales was pretty vague about the complication, it sounded like he would be out for a while.

This is the last thing Wharton wanted. He was eager to impress and make up for some lost time. Now, there are questions about how much he will be able to contribute at all.

Carolina Panthers will take things slowly with Tershawn Wharton, and rightfully so

Canales acknowledged that things moved pretty quickly when Wharton highlighted his discomfort. Further investigations revealed it was serious enough for surgery, and the Panthers will be taking things week by week until further notice.

"Basically, it was about a week and a half ago, (he) just was feeling a little bit of discomfort and went in and talked to Denny (Kellington, the team's vice president of player health and performance), and Denny was like, this is something we should take a look at. They found some things that needed to be addressed from a surgical standpoint.

"Obviously, with the timetable of the season and all those things, this is something that needs to be done now, and he's recovering great, and we'll just take it week by week and see where he's at."

The Panthers are not in the business of giving out recovery timelines. That might heighten mystery among fans, but it ensures that false hope isn't given out when the deadlines aren't met.

Carolina had this strategy with running back Jonathon Brooks. They are using it right now with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Wharton is getting the same treatment. Canales will trust his medical staff, and both he and general manager Dan Morgan will be considering contingencies to ensure no real momentum is lost.

There will be trust placed in those already around. Bobby Brown III, second-year pro Cam Jackson, and No. 49 pick Lee Hunter could have more on their plate. If Morgan isn't completely satisfied, the Panthers could look to the remaining veteran pool if the right opportunity comes along.

Wharton was expected to play a big role. Now, talk is around being cut next year rather than anything he could potentially accomplish on the field.

And the Panthers just have to roll with the punches.