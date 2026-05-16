Panthers hit with hammer Tershawn Wharton blow just as hope was building

The Carolina Panthers are riding on a tidal wave of positivity after winning the NFC South, returning to the playoffs, and general manager Dan Morgan's strong offseason.

However, they are now dealing with their first significant setback.

According to Panthers Statement on X (formerly Twitter), which was later confirmed by Joe Person of The Athletic, defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton will be out indefinitely after undergoing neck surgery. He'll start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which forces Morgan to pivot slightly after so much optimism.

Carolina Panthers forced to pivot after Tershawn Wharton injury blow

Wharton dealt with injury problems last season, restricting him to just nine games following his big-money move from the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Missouri S&T standout was projected to start as the 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown once again. That might still be the case at some stage, but this development only clouds his outlook.

Sources revealed to Person that the Panthers expect him to participate at some point during the 2026 campaign. However, his return timeline is uncertain at the moment.

"Wharton’s timeline to return is uncertain, although the Panthers expect him to play at some point during the 2026 season, one of the sources said. Wharton reported discomfort in his neck after the Panthers’ offseason program started in April."

This is a body blow for Wharton and the Panthers. What comes next remains to be seen, but Carolina cannot leave anything to chance.

Bobby Brown III could slot into the 3-4 end role, with second-round rookie Lee Hunter going into the nose tackle spot. That seems feasible, but the prospect of other additions cannot be completely ruled out either.

It's not ideal, but the Panthers and Wharton were right not to be hesitant. Neck injuries can quickly become a lot more serious, and the discomfort he started experiencing in April was enough to warrant immediate surgery. There was no other option.

Wharton is counting $18.64 million against the salary cap this season. This will rise to $19.63 million in the final year of his deal, but there is no guaranteed money. While it might seem harsh to think about right now, the $14.8 million in savings with an early release next spring are looking more tempting.

That's out of Wharton's control. Getting healthy is the first objective. He'll be hoping for no more bumps in the road, and the Panthers will be there to support him every step of the way.

But there is just no telling where things go from there.