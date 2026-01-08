Long-absent Panthers difference-maker poised to matter again in the playoffs

The Carolina Panthers are getting healthier at the perfect time. Their crunch playoff clash with the Los Angeles Rams brings the highest stakes imaginable attached, but it seems like head coach Dave Canales will have some established faces back in the fold to boost their chances.

Much of the hype has centered on Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt making his long-awaited return from a torn bicep. Last weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came too soon for the interior force. However, the lineman is extremely bullish about getting involved with everything on the line this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

There is another massive positive that deserves recognition. Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton logged his second straight day of practicing fully on Wednesday. If the same happens on Thursday, all signs point to the forgotten free-agent signing being available versus the Rams.

Carolina Panthers gear up to welcome Tershawn Wharton back for crunch playoff clash

This is significant. Wharton came into the Panthers for decent money in free agency, but he's only featured nine times this season. Ironically, his last appearance was against the Rams in Week 13, before he sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out for the rest of the regular season.

Now it seems Wharton is going to get the all-clear to suit up. And for a Panthers defensive front that needs to stop Los Angeles' rushing attack and make NFL MVP candidate Matthew Stafford uncomfortable, it's the biggest positive imaginable.

Wharton slotted in seamlessly as the 3-4 defensive end on Carolina's revamped front. He formed a formidable trio alongside A'Shawn Robinson and Derrick Brown, with his relentless motor and violent hands becoming a breath of fresh air.

Unfortunately, his momentum was halted abruptly. Still, the Panthers' postseason involvement has evidently given him the extra motivation needed to return.

Bobby Brown III practiced fully, so he could come out of the NFL's concussion protocol in time for the clash. Carolina's defensive line is full-strength, locked and loaded to get after Stafford as the Panthers look to pull off an upset of epic proportions. Whether they can or not is debatable, but the more difference-makers are available, the better their chances will be.

It's an exciting moment for fans, one that reached another level with Cam Newton's triumphant return to bang the Keep Pounding drum before the clash. Most in the media are writing them off, but they have beaten the Rams once already this season. They can do the same again if everyone meets or exceeds expectations.

And after missing so much time, Wharton should be raring to go.