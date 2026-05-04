3 Panthers UDFAs who might sneak onto 2026 roster before anyone notices

The Carolina Panthers are running a developmental staff under head coach Dave Canales. Previous reputations don't matter, and those who perform well will be rewarded accordingly.

This is evident with the several undrafted free agents who have pushed their way onto Carolina's 53-man roster. Wide receiver Jalen Coker is the biggest success story, but several others deserve praise as well. And for the plethora of undrafted hopefuls looking to follow in his footsteps in the coming months, there is no better landing spot to learn, grow, and defy the odds.

Not everyone will meet the required standard. But if the Panthers can get one or two pleasant surprises from their UDFA class of 2026, the better their chances will be.

With this in mind, here are three new UDFAs with the potential to force the Panthers into some uncomfortable conversations this summer.

Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents who might sneak onto the 2026 roster

Jaylon Guilbeau - DB

There is an opening for defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau to potentially force his way onto the 53-man roster. The Panthers got exactly that from Corey Thornton in 2025, who became one of the summer's best stories to deservedly earn his place on the squad.

Guilbeau has plenty of starting experience at Texas. He's also got the versatility Ejiro Evero looks for, capable of playing anywhere in the secondary. While there are some athletic limitations, it's an interesting acquisition with potential upside.

Aaron Hall - DL

The Panthers look well-stocked on their defensive front, which was further boosted by the arrival of second-round pick Lee Hunter. However, Aaron Hall has some useful qualities that can hopefully be molded into something more.

Hall is a bit of a tweener, but he's got the size and length to be a solid 3-4 defensive end behind the projected starters. The lineman's 19 tackles for loss in his final two seasons with the Duke Blue Devils highlighted his ability to be a disruptive force. While that will be more difficult in the pros, he's someone fans should keep an eye on.

Haynes King - QB

The Panthers wanted to find a developmental quarterback at some stage. When general manager Dan Morgan didn't acquire one with any of his seven draft selections, the former linebacker quickly swooped to secure the services of Haynes King on the UDFA market.

King came in for a pre-draft visit, so there was obvious interest. While there are accuracy and processing issues that must be addressed, the signal-caller has outstanding athleticism and rushing capabilities. If used correctly, this could make the Panthers more effective in short-yardage situations.