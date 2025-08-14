Panthers' risky rookie move already a masterstroke that nobody saw coming

Corey Thornton is the summer's best story from the Carolina Panthers' standpoint. While all the hype goes to players like quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, everyone loves a good underdog.

Thornton is proving to be exactly that. The cornerback somehow went undrafted, and the Panthers didn't hesitate to bring him into the fold. Based on his seamless transition to a professional environment, it's not hard to see why.

The former Louisville standout has been nothing short of exceptional almost from the moment he got into the building. Thornton has barely put a foot wrong, displaying composure beyond his years while also possessing the football IQ to pick up the defensive scheme quickly. And the results speak for themselves.

Corney Thornton is becoming much more than Carolina Panthers' feel-good story

Praise has come from all angles where Thornton is concerned. But the glowing reference from Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn carries more weight than most. It should also serve as a huge confidence boost to the undrafted rookie, who looks well on course to make the 53-man roster in 2025.

"I'm actually surprised he went undrafted. I ain't looked at none of his college tape, but I mean, from what I see, he like he should have been drafted because he's trapping. (He's) getting the defense super fast like, and he's always coming to me every day asking questions like how did you approach your first joint practice as a rookie, or how are you approaching your first preseason game, or what are you thinking right here? And for rookies, that's what you want to see, just guys is willing to learn and willing to try to get better every day, and he got that." Jaycee Horn via Panthers.com

It doesn't matter what role Thornton is given or the environment he's competing in; the Panthers get maximum effort at all times.

The defensive back shone versus his teammates. He excelled in joint practice against the Cleveland Browns. He stood out considerably in his first taste of NFL preseason action versus the AFC North club. There is no marker he hasn't hit or test he hasn't passed so far.

Thornton has gone from a proverbial afterthought to potentially winning the No. 4 cornerback spot behind Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade. Tempering expectations initially would be wise, but he looks ready for the moment. And if the Panthers are serious about their developmental outlook, this sort of surge should be rewarded accordingly.

He won't be taking anything for granted. It's been a blistering start from Thornton, but making the team is only the beginning.

Doing enough to carve out a long-term career is a different challenge entirely.

