Panthers just sent a loud message about stunning offseason riser

The Carolina Panthers are a developmental staff that always rewards those who prove their worth. That was evidenced last season when two undrafted free agents, wide receiver Jalen Coker and safety Demani Richardson, managed to secure important roles against all odds.

It's early days, and bigger challenges are coming, but it seems like general manager Dan Morgan might have unearthed another undrafted gem who could make his way onto the 53-man roster.

The Panthers heavily strengthened their defense this offseason. That was the only realistic course of action after an abysmal campaign from Ejiro Evero's squad in 2024. However, the front-office leader kept the cornerback unit relatively intact.

Corey Thornton is already getting work with Carolina Panthers' first-string defense

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. both got contract extensions. Chau Smith-Wade is making the nickel spot his own after a phenomenal summer from the second-year pro. But that won't be enough to cope with some decent passing attacks on the schedule.

Evero needs someone to rise from obscurity. Corey Thornton is answering the call, and Joe Person from The Athletic noted that the unheralded rookie is already getting plenty of reps with the first-string defense.

"Anyone who attended FanFest got a long look at undrafted cornerback Corey Thornton, who saw a bunch of first-team work with Jaycee Horn getting the night off. The Panthers love the 6-1 Thornton’s length and physicality, which was on display Saturday with his press-man coverage against [Tetairoa] McMillan, the first-round pick from Arizona. Thornton played four seasons at UCF before transferring to Louisville last year. He’s impressed coaches with how he goes about his business." Joe Person

Thornton has the size and length Evero looks for in his defensive backs. He's making every opportunity count and is not looking out of place. This is the exact impression he needed to make before joint practices and the preseason.

They will provide a broader indication of what Thornton's role could be and whether or not he'll make the squad. The trajectory is pointing up right now, but it won't take long for that to change if the same standards aren't met.

If Thornton passes these upcoming tests with flying colors, confidence is only going to increase. And looking at the current options behind Horn, Jackson, and Smith-Wade, there is a definite opening if he seizes it.

This would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers. Thornton is young and cheap. If he can establish himself on a rotational basis, it allows Morgan to focus his investments elsewhere.

Based on initial impressions, Thornton has a good chance. But getting complacent is out of the question.

