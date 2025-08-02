Breakout star lighting up Panthers training camp with game-changing rise

If the Carolina Panthers want to silence their doubters and become one of the NFL's surprise packages this season, they need their young guns to step up. And there is one potential breakout star rising to game-changing levels at the best possible time.

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are relying heavily on youth. They have trust in those with less NFL experience. In some cases, they don't have any, which makes this a journey into the unknown for all involved.

This stage of the summer is all about grasping opportunities. This bears more significance within the Panthers as Canales and Morgan want to take through those who prove their worth.

Chau Smith-Wade is playing his way into important Carolina Panthers role at training camp

Some statuses are still hanging in the balance. But for second-year cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, his importance is becoming increasingly clear.

The former Washington State standout was brought along gradually last season. Smith-Wade has some nice physical traits, but most analysts thought he was undersized to cover effectively on the boundary in the pros. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a different plan in mind, slowly introducing him into the nickel spot to make better use of his athletic gifts.

Smith-Wade played 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps, making 39 tackles. Proving he belongs was a huge confidence boost. And based on his performance levels throughout the summer, he's putting this newly acquired experience to fantastic use.

The No. 157 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft was among the stars of Carolina's offseason program. Coaches and teammates lauded Smith-Wade for his improved grasp of the defense and playmaking prowess. To say he's continued this into training camp would be an understatement.

Friday's practice was arguably Smith-Wade's best yet, which is high praise indeed. Mike Kaye from The Charlotte Observer noted this superb contribution, highlighting how impressed he's been with the breakout defensive back in recent weeks.

Chau Smith-Wade with a pick. Hiding in traffic, as BY9 tries to target TMac over the middle. Ends practice. CSW is having a monster camp. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 1, 2025

This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind. Going into the regular season with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. as their only dependable starters was not enough. They needed another corner to surge from obscurity and into a prominent role. Smith-Wade is that guy.

Of course, Smith-Wade's progress will be monitored closely during joint practices and preseason games. If the trajectory keeps pointing up, the second-year pro will be the team's starting nickel corner to start the campaign.

That's a win-win for everybody, especially considering the enormous pressure on Evero's shoulders in 2025.

