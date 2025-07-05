Chau Smith-Wade hype train has officially left the station in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are working with a long-term plan for sustained growth. For this to be successfully attained, general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales need their young players to make the required strides.

And the hype surrounding one unheralded player looking for a bigger role is getting increasingly difficult to ignore.

Chau Smith-Wade was among the top performers in Carolina's offseason program. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn thought he was right at the top, which stemmed from enhanced consistency and a better knowledge of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's schematic demands.

This came with glowing praise. Players and coaches recognized the progress being made by Smith-Wade entering Year 2 of his professional career. His athleticism and versatility could become influential, although the same trend must continue when intensity rises at training camp and preseason games.

Carolina Panthers have been thrilled with Chau Smith-Wade's offseason progress

David Newton from ESPN agrees. He named Smith-Wade as Carolina's biggest surprise of the offseason. The team insider believes that the 2024 fifth-round pick could be a factor in 2025, especially considering the questions elsewhere within the secondary.

"It wasn't just obvious to sideline observers, it was obvious to teammates that the 2024 fifth-round pick out of Washington State had a stellar offseason and will be a factor in 2025. [Chau] Smith-Wade's ability to play corner, nickel and safety makes him valuable to a young defense trying to rebuild after finishing last in the NFL a year ago." David Newton

The Panthers are reportedly looking for another experienced veteran to bolster their secondary. But Smith-Wade looks capable of carving out an expanded role for himself after being brought along gradually as a rookie.

Smith-Wade flashed promise in 2024. There were some expected struggles in coverage, but his willingness to assist against the run caught the eye on several occasions. That is a solid platform to build upon, but more will be needed to cement his status in the starting lineup.

Carolina's coaching staff rewards those who prove themselves. Smith-Wade is enhancing his claims, and everyone is noticing. What comes next is the more testing part of preparations for the new campaign, but the former Washington State standout has set himself up nicely for success.

He'll be a player that Panthers fans should have a close eye on over the summer. And who knows, perhaps Smith-Wade will end up becoming a pleasant surprise if he continues to stack good displays.

