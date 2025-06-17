Panthers' Justin Simmons dream might be dead after latest insider intel

Speculation around the Carolina Panthers reportedly showing an interest in free-agent safety Justin Simmons was met with widespread approval from the fan base. However, the latest intel didn't do much to suggest that something concrete would emerge.

Simmons remains on the proverbial scrap heap despite his immense accomplishments since entering the league. His previous connection to Carolina's defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, from their time together on the Denver Broncos, coupled with the Panthers' reported desire to add another proven veteran to their secondary, lent further weight to these claims.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN revealed that the Panthers were eager to discuss the possibility of signing Simmons. The senior insider also confirmed that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are also in the mix, thanks to the Vic Fangio connection, which would be the preferred destination for anyone after their all-conquering playoff run last time around.

Carolina Panthers unlikely to sign Justin Simmons after initial talks

The Panthers have spoken to Simmons' representatives, according to Joe Person from The Athletic. Nothing is imminent right now, which poured cold water on the potential acquisition almost as quickly as the rumors surfaced.

"Mentioned free agent safety Justin Simmons as a possibility for Panthers. Carolina has talked to Simmons' reps but nothing is imminent as of now, per league source. Simmons led the league w/ 6 INTs in 2022 when he was w/ Ejiro Evero in Denver." Joe Person via X

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan probably gauged what Simmons was looking for. It's a good fit schematically, so the fact it's not going any further right now suggests that the Pro Bowl defensive back's financial demands are more than the Panthers are willing to pay.

This would only be a short-term solution on the backend. The Panthers also invested considerable resources to prise Tre'von Moehrig from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. If the money doesn't work, Carolina will examine alternatives. Especially given their high hopes for Demani Richardson and rookie Lathan Ransom.

They've brought in Julian Blackmon and Marcus Williams for visits this offseason without a deal arriving. The Panthers are looking, but it has to be the right fit at the right price. And if it takes a little longer for Morgan to get his guy, that's fine.

The Panthers might circle back to Simmons if he's still on the market just before or during training camp. But until then, it seems unlikely.

