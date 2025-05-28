Analyst begs Panthers to snag 300-tackle safety before it's too late

The Carolina Panthers still have some roster flaws before the 2025 campaign. Dan Morgan made improvements this offseason, but the situation remains precarious. Unless the team's young players all develop effectively, it's not hard to see where the complications could arise.

From the outside looking in, Carolina's safety room could use another dependable presence. The options available consist of one established performer, two unknown quantities, and an underperforming veteran on the slide. That's not going to be enough.

Free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig is the tone-setter. Demani Richardson might get more work after some encouraging rookie flashes. Lathan Ransom has talent, but he's a fourth-round pick who needs time to grow. Nick Scott is a special teamer, and not a very good one.

NFL analyst wants Carolina Panthers to re-examine Julian Blackmon move

Justin Melo from The Draft Network urged the Panthers to re-examine someone who came into the franchise for a visit earlier this offseason. The analyst thought Julian Blackmon could solve their problems in the short term, something that would also give Ransom enough freedom to develop away from the glaring spotlight.

"[Julian] Blackmon took his only known free-agent visit to Carolina in March. The Panthers should consider revisiting those conversations. The Panthers have since drafted former Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom in the fourth round. The former Senior Bowl standout is penciled into a starting job as the depth chart is currently constructed. General manager Dan Morgan also re-signed veteran safety Nick Scott earlier this offseason, but he performed at a below-average level in 2024. Adding Blackmon would allow the Panthers to bring Ransom along slowly without placing too much responsibility on his plate initially." Justin Melo

Blackmon played well for the Indianapolis Colts last season, certainly well enough to not be still sitting on the market. He's racked up 300 tackles throughout a five-year career. The former third-round pick's also been fairly durable over the last three seasons following his injury-ravaged 2021 campaign.

The safety market wasn't exactly booming this offseason. Jevon Holland,

Talanoa Hufanga, Camryn Bynum, Justin Reid, and Moehrig got top money, but that's about it. Several intriguing names are still looking for alternative employment, so Blackmon might not be the only option on Carolina's radar if Morgan decides more is needed.

They might be happy with the four safeties likely to make the squad right now. But with $18.68 million in available salary-cap space, the Panthers have enough to make Blackmon — or any other safety, for that matter — an acceptable offer.

Watch this space...

